RHOBH shuts down production after Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna and more test positive for COVID-19

The reality TV stars are reportedly all vaccinated and recovering while production 'takes every precaution possible'

Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi have all tested positive for COVID-19, shutting down production for the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A source close to production confirmed the positive cases to People Magazine, sharing to the outlet, “The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe.”

The source also added, “All of the ladies are vaccinated. They’re fine and will be fine because of it.”

Garcelle Beauvais attends the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Like most forms of entertainment, reality television had to adjust with the rest of the world when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year some franchises, like The Real Housewives of Orange County and Beverly Hills aired episodes highlighting cast members who tested positive, while others like The Real Housewives of Potomac delayed premiere dates in order to accommodate the loss of filming time.

Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley all tested positive for COVID-19 last year amid production of RHOBH. During the season, the women would FaceTime each other and film socially distanced visits during the two-week period.

Beauvais took to Instagram to speak to directly to her followers about testing positive. She explained, “I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I’m sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys are being tested, so far they’ve tested negative. We’re going to continue testing them.”

She then asked her followers to send movie and TV recommendations for her to watch while she quarantines for the next ten days.

Beauvais is also a host of The Real, alongside Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins. In the Instagram video she teased that she may be able to continue her hosting duties via Zoom, saying, “I’m gonna miss the girls.”

(L-R) Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley attend the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

The post received some love from many well-known faces, including fellow Real Housewife Eboni K. Williams who wrote, “Feel better soon Garcelle ❤️.” Cynthia Bailey, previously of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

RHOBH co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff took to the comments with a cheeky TV recommendation: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

