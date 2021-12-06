Travis Scott files to dismiss Astroworld lawsuits

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed following the tragic Astroworld Music Festival last month.

The fallout from the tragic Astroworld Music Festival continues. Per recent reports, Travis Scott has filed to dismiss multiple Astroworld lawsuits that he has been named in.

As theGrio previously reported, Scott’s legal woes have increased since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November. Ten attendees passed away when a crowd surge turned deadly and hundreds of others were injured. Fingers have been pointed at the multiple entities involved in organizing the event, with many directed towards Scott, the festival’s founder and headliner.

Travis Scott at Game Six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Nov. 2, 2021 in Houston. (Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

TMZ reports that the rapper is specially asking to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by Jessie Garcia, who says he was part of the crowd at the ill-fated festival. Per the legal documents, Scott is issuing “a general denial” for this suit, a legal term that would allow him to submit “a blanket response” for all of the allegations against him in multiple civil suits.

Scott responded similarly to a suit filed by Bhaghu Shahani, father of Bharti Shahani, who passed away at the festival. Scott, along with Live Nation, ScoreMore, NRG Park, and multiple security companies, was accused of “negligence, among other claims.” The other defendants have all denied all allegations against them, but have not asked for dismissal.

Candles are placed at a memorial outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park on Nov. 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Per theGrio, Scott offered to pay the funerals for multiple victims of the tragedy, but was turned down by several families including that of the youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

Richard Mithoff, who represents the late John Hilgert’s family, told Rolling Stone, “It was not an offer [the Hilgerts] were going to seriously consider…of all the things this case is about, that’s the least of any concern.”

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the family of victim Axel Acosta, also shared a statement with Rolling Stone.

Travis Scott performing at the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Buzbee said, “If you gave a s— about these families, you wouldn’t have to put out a press release for everyone to see saying he’s willing to pay for a funeral…he says he feels sorry for them, but he’s quick to say it wasn’t his fault. He’s no different than any defendant pointing fingers to someone else.”

Last week attorneys filed a joint motion to the Texas Supreme Court to combine more than a hundred lawsuits into one so that one judge can oversee the proceedings. Per TMZ, the court has yet to rule on the motion.

