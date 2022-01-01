Stevie J’s attorney wants to drop him as a client amid Faith Evans divorce battle

Divorce lawyer Kimia Klein of the law firm Fox Rothschild LLP filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss Stevie J as a client

Loading the player...

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Steven “Stevie J” Jordan may be in the market for a new divorce attorney as his court battle with wife Faith Evans enters its third month.

The music producer and reality TV show veteran’s current divorce lawyer Kimia Klein, of the law firm Fox Rothschild LLP, filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss him as a client, according to court records obtained by theGrio.

Stevie J. and Faith Evans attend the “Biggie Inspires” Art Exhibit & Celebration at William Vale Hotel on September 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Jordan filed his petition to divorce Evans on Nov. 8 after accusing her of infidelity. He and Evans married three years ago in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony.

Jordan’s attorney cited an “irremediable breakdown” in their relationship as the reason for her request to drop him as a client.

“Despite several attempts by my office to informally resolve the issues with Steven, we have been unsuccessful in resolving the issues,” Klein wrote in her filing. The lawyer declined to reveal the cause of the conflict between her and Stevie J., citing attorney-client privilege.

“The relationship has broken down sufficiently so that my colleagues and I cannot continue to represent Steven,” she said.

A hearing date to resolve the matter has been set for March 28, court records show.

Stevie J (left) and Faith Evans (right) share a marital moment posing for cameras at last January’s pre-Grammy Awards event honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

In December, Stevie J filed a motion requesting a monthly spousal support stipend from Evans, who asked for a judge to dismiss the request less than a week later.

Evans also requested that “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation” be given to her, as theGrio previously reported.

Stevie J publicly apologized to Evans in late November for “talking crazy” to her after a profanity-laced video of him accusing her of cheating on him went viral on social media earlier the same month.

“You’re an amazing person,” Jordan told his wife in his apology video. “I’d like to apologize to your family, they don’t deserve that either. No, she ain’t cheat. I was just in the moment — you know how us guys do.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!