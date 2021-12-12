Stevie J and son escorted off Delta flight for dispute over alcohol

The producer and his son, Stevie II, claim they were treated unfairly by Delta staff after being told to dispose of their beverages before a flight

Producer and DJ Steve “Stevie J” Jordan on Friday was escorted off of a flight alongside his son, Stevie II, who allegedly attempted to board a plane with alcohol despite warnings from airline staff.

First reported by TMZ, Delta Airlines personnel escorted the father and son off of the plane prior to its departure from LAX, insisting Stevie disobeyed a staffer’s instruction to dispose of an alcoholic beverage he purchased in the terminal before boarding.

A TMZ recording shows Stevie explaining his case to Delta staff as they walked him and his father out of the aircraft.

Jordan maintains that he was simply having a pre-flight drink with his son and they both threw away their unfinished beverages upon request, but the gate agent was particular about wanting each container empty.

Jordan said that staff blew the situation out of proportion and unfairly denied the father and son access to their seats despite their prompt disposal of the drinks before either entered the cabin.

In a recording of the ordeal posted on Instagram by hip-Hop agent Julia Beverly, Jordan is heard explaining his intentions to sue and admonishing an airline worker for wasting his time.

Neither Jordan nor his son were arrested or formally banned from future Delta flights, TMZ reported, and the pair was still able to reach their destination of Atlanta, where they celebrated Jordan’s daughter’s birthday.

Jordan told TMZ he felt the confrontation was racially motivated and he’ll be following up with legal counsel to explore modes of recourse.

The producer has been in the news lately due to his ongoing divorce with singer-songwriter Faith Evans, who has reportedly responded to Jordan’s recent request for spousal support.

As previously reported, in court documents obtained by The Blast, under the section marked Spousal or Domestic Partner Support, the boxes “Spousal or domestic partner support payable to” and “petitioner” were checked off, as were “Terminate (end) the court’s ability to award support to” and “respondent.”

Radar Online has obtained the latest court documents, which show Evans hitting back at her soon-to-be ex-husband’s request. Per the reports, Evans has demanded that his request for spousal support be denied by the court.

Stevie J. and Faith Evans attend the “Biggie Inspires” Art Exhibit

In addition, she is requesting “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation” to be given to her.

Radar Online also reports that Stevie J listed the date of separation as of October 19, 2021, which does not match the date that Evans has provided.

The “Love Like This” singer listed May 29, 2020 as the date of separation, over a year before Stevie’s. As of now, the judge has yet to make a decision regarding the spousal support request.

theGrio’s Biba Adams and Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

