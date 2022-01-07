Kanye West treating new flame Julia Fox with photo shoot, new clothes

The multi-platinum selling producer/rapper and the actress met at a New Year's Eve party in Miami

Usually when a couple is only on their second date, they are still getting to know each other and taking things slowly. That hasn’t been the case for Kanye West and Julia Fox.

The 22-time Grammy Award winner had been spotted out with the Uncut Gems actress by tabloids and social media users. Fans no longer need to speculate on how serious things are between the two after Fox described her encounters with West to Interview Magazine.

Fox said that she first met West on New Year’s Eve in Miami and that the two had an “instant connection” with each other. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” Fox said.

She went on to say that after their time in Miami, they went on a date in New York. They saw the Broadway show Slave Play.

Following the play, the two went to New York’s Carbone restaurant for dinner, where West had a surprise for his date. “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined,” Fox said. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

All of that would be pretty grand, but West reportedly wasn’t done yet. The producer/rapper surprised Fox with a hotel suite full of clothes. She said she was “still in shock” over the photo shoot at dinner, so the clothes in the hotel suite really impressed her.

“It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” Fox continued. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

This gesture was not unlike something that West once did when he was courting his soon-to-be former wife Kim Kardashian. Chronicled in a 2012 episode of E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, West brought a stylist to his then-new girlfriend’s home to revamp her closet, replacing her old clothes with new ones.

While things are still very early for both West and Fox, the actress said likes where things are going. “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” she said.

The two seem to be enjoying each other despite their respective public break-ups. West’s divorce from Kardashian has been headline news for months and Fox aired out her estranged husband, Peter Artemiev, on social media for being abusive and neglectful. During a series of Instagram Stories last month, Fox stated that Artemiev was a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad” to their infant son.

