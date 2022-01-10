Symone Sanders to join MSNBC following Harris administration departure

Sanders' new duties will include hosting 'The Choice' on NBC's Peacock streaming platform and hosting MSNBC on weekends.

Democratic political strategist Symone Sanders will be joining the cast of pundits at MSNBC in the next few months.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones announced on Monday that Sanders has been chosen to host new cable and streaming programs for the network beginning sometime during the spring.

Symone Sanders at Girlboss Rally NYC 2018 at Knockdown Center on Nov. 18, 2018 in Maspeth, New York. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Girlboss Rally NYC 2018)

The 32-year-old Washington, D.C. insider recently stepped down from her role as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sanders’ new duties will include hosting The Choice on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform and hosting MSNBC on weekends based out of the network’s studios in Washington D.C., according to the network.

Per the statement, Sanders’ program “will explore issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race” and analyze the impact of decisions made on Capitol Hill on electorates, industries, and communities nationwide.

“She will also interview law and policy makers, top government officials, scholars, and thought leaders,” MSNBC said.

NBCUniversal was one of the major media companies that put a larger focus on its streaming platform last year, beefing up its staff with hundreds of new roles while launching NBC News NOW and TODAY All Day.

MSNBC said Sanders’ show will be featured with other original programming led by MSNBC pundits Zerlina Maxwell, Mehdi Hasan, and Ayman Mohyeldin.

Well I guess I have some news to share this morning. I am excited to join @MSNBC and @TheChoice! I look forward to working with some of the most talented and amazing people in news. There is a lot to learn, but I’m ready to get to work! https://t.co/raCrd7RzZ7 — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) January 10, 2022

Sanders confirmed the news on Twitter Monday morning.

“I am excited to join @MSNBC and @TheChoice!” she tweeted. “I look forward to working with some of the most talented and amazing people in news. There is a lot to learn, but I’m ready to get to work!”

Sanders started making waves in Washington D.C. while serving as a press secretary on Bernie Sanders‘ 2016 presidential campaign. She later served as a senior advisor on Joe Biden‘s 2020 campaign team, famously defending the former Delaware U.S. Senator against criticism over his support of the infamous 1994 crime bill.

Sanders’ friend and fellow pundit Bakari Sellers said she was “stung” when Biden didn’t choose her to serve as his White House press secretary, a role that went to Jen Psaki.

Sanders “will bring her unique perspectives, midwestern sensibilities and lived experiences,” to the network’s viewers while providing an “insider’s take on Washington and the inner-workings of American politics,” MSNBC added.

The network said it ended 2021 as the #1 cable network among Black American viewers and the #2 network across all of cable.

