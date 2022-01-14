Kanye West calls out Pete Davidson in new song amid Kim Kardashian romance

The 22-time Grammy winner apparently went at the 'SNL' actor in a verse on a song by The Game

Loading the player...

Kanye West seems to be moving on from his marriage to Kim Kardashian, as he makes public appearances with his new flame, model Julia Fox. However, the producer/rapper is still heated about his estranged wife dating Pete Davidson and putting his frustration into new bars.

A clip of West rapping in the studio leaked to social media on Friday, courtesy of a Twitter user named Squirt Reynolds, whose bio states “Hip hop and leak culture content.”

Captioned, “Kanye disses Pete Davidson on his new song ‘My Life Was Never Eazy’,” West is heard spitting bars about accosting the Saturday Night Live cast member.

(Credit: Getty Images)

While much of the audio is distorted, West can be heard rapping, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–.” The crash he is referring to is the infamous 2002 near-fatal car crash that forced his jaw to be wired shut.

Kanye disses Pete Davidson on his new song "My Life Was Never Eazy" 😬 pic.twitter.com/4sfmhBPiKK — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) January 14, 2022

Reynolds may have revealed the source of the snippet in the thread, writing “Wack 100 played parts of the song on Clubhouse.” The song “My Life Was Never Eazy” is meant for Compton rapper The Game, who posted the cover art for it on his Instagram page on Thursday. No release date was posted.

Leading up to the cover reveal, The Game posted several photos of he and West on his Instagram profile. In addition, video footage of them working in the studio has been circulating throughout social media this week, with fellow rappers Pusha T and A$AP Rocky, although the audio is often muted.

Asap Rocky is locked in the studio with Kanye & Pusha T 🔥 pic.twitter.com/djBCH7he2y — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 13, 2022

West has professed his desire to reunite with Kardashian in public before. At his Free Larry Hover Benefit Concert with Drake last month, he included an ad-lib on his 2010 single, “Runaway.” During the outro, he said, “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly.”

Despite her estranged husband’s pleas, Kardashian has continued to date Davidson. She even filed to be declared legally single and remove West from her surname in court as part of their divorce proceedings shortly after the benefit concert, as reported by Page Six.

Regardless of West’s apparent disdain for Davidson, he and Fox have been getting closer since first meeting at a Miami New Year’s Eve party. The two were seen kissing outside of a Los Angeles restaurant Wednesday night, just hours before West had reportedly gotten into a heated exchange with two fans, as theGrio reported.

West is now a suspect in an investigation of misdemeanor battery for allegedly punching one of the fans outside of a members-only club in West Hollywood.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!