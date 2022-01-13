Kanye West suspected of criminal battery for allegedly striking fan

A video has been released of West apparently having a heated exchange with two fans.

Loading the player...

Kanye West is under investigation as a suspect in a criminal battery for allegedly punching a fan early Thursday morning.

The investigation stems from an incident allegedly involving West and a fan outside of members-only club Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles. A video was captured of West in a heated exchange, which was posted by TMZ.

In the video, West is seen having a tense exchange with two people seemingly following him as he walks in a parking lot. The video captures West turning and yelling at the two, saying, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cuz that’s what happened right f–king now.” He makes agitated hand gestures toward the fans as the exchange continues in the 40-second clip.

The video was captured from inside a nearby building through window blinds.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) spokesperson Redina Puentes stated that the incident happened around 3 a.m. The battery report was taken by the LAPD’s Newton Division. While West has not been arrested, the incident is being investigated as a misdemeanor battery; the maximum penalty for a conviction is six months in prison.

Earlier that evening, video footage showed West vacating a West Hollywood restaurant, Delilah, joined by his date, actress Julia Fox. West is seen ignoring a contingent of fans lined up next to his vehicle asking for autographs.

West and Fox started dating earlier this month, as theGrio reported. Fox said the two first met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. They later linked up in New York City to see Slave Play on Broadway, followed by a photoshoot at dinner orchestrated by West and a hotel room full of clothes for Fox.

Coachella confirmed on Wednesday that prolific hitmaker Kanye West will be headlining the annual two-weekend extravaganza set to take place on April 15-17 and April 22-24. (Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images)

The 22-time Grammy winner has had issues with assault in the past. In 2015, he settled a lawsuit for attacking a paparazzi photographer Daniel Ramos in 2013 at Los Angeles’ LAX airport, as reported by Rolling Stone. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery for the assault. Facing a maximum of a year in prison, West ultimately pleaded no contest and was given two years probation.

West apologized to Ramos for the incident. In 2016, the misdemeanor battery was expunged from West record, according to The Daily News.

Although the investigation for the alleged battery looms, West has much to look forward to in the coming months.

Aside from a budding new relationship with Fox, he’s up for five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Donda. The ceremony, however, has been indefinitely postponed due to the omicron variant causing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

West will also headline Coachella 2022, performing on April 17 and 24. A three-part documentary about West, jeen-yuhs, will premiere on Netflix Feb. 16.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!