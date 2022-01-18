Rapper Vic Mensa arrested for drug possession at D.C. airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they found 41 grams of liquid LSD and other drugs in Mensa's baggage on Saturday.

Vic Mensa was forced to spend part of his weekend in police custody after U.S. Customs and Border Protections (CBP) officers at a Washington D.C. airport said they found a “cache” of illegal drugs in the rapper’s luggage.

Mensa, 28, born Victor Kwesi Mensah, has spent the last few weeks promoting tourism in Ghana along with fellow Chicago native Chance the Rapper and other artists from the Windy City, according to Complex.

He and Chance posed for pictures with Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo before sharing the photos on their social media accounts.

CBP said police arrested Mensa around 7 a.m. on Saturday after his U.S. return flight from Ghana landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in the nation’s capital.

The agency said officers found 41 grams of liquid LSD hidden in Mensa’s bags along with six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules and 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection official said officers found a cache of illegal drugs inside rapper Vic Mensa’s luggage on Jan. 15, 2022. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Airport police who responded to the scene charged Mensa with felony narcotics possession after taking him into custody.

“Travelers can save themselves time and potential criminal charges during their international arrivals inspection if they took a few minutes to ensure that their luggage is drug free,” Daniel Escobedo, area port director for CBP’s Washington D.C. area port, said in a press release.

Representatives for Mensa did not immediately respond on Tuesday to theGrio’s request for comment.

Mensa’s latest arrest came about two years after police in Glendale, Calif. booked him for carrying brass knuckles, according to court records viewed by theGrio.

The “Reverse” lyricist was riding a motorcycle in the southern California city, located about seven miles north of downtown Los Angeles, when officers pulled him over for allegedly making an unsafe turn, according to TMZ.

He was charged with felony possession of brass knuckles before being released on $20,000 bond and ultimately agreed to do 10 days of community labor in addition to paying a $100 fine, court records show.

