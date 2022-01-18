Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson among AAFCA awards winners

'King Richard' and 'The Harder They Fall' are among the top winners this year, with each picture taking home four awards each

The African American Film Critics Association has announced their winners for 2022, with Will Smith‘s turn in King Richard and Jennifer Hudson‘s in Respect among the recognized performances.

The 13th Annual AAFCA Awards ceremony will be held on March 2 at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. The AAFCA is the “premiere body of Black film critics in the world,” with emphasis on “the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora.” As awards ceremonies continue to navigate the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the association has announced there will be a limited capacity audience and “other health and safety protocols in place” on the 2nd.

Gil Robertson IV, Karen Sharp, and Kat Kramer speak at The African American Film Critics Association’s 11th Annual AAFCA Awards at Taglyan Cultural Complex on January 22, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images,)

AAFCA President and co-founder Gil Robertson shared in a statement, “It’s been a fantastic year for film. Just having passed the two-year mark of a global pandemic, great entertainment means more to all of us than ever before.” Robertson continued, “This year’s AAFCA winners not only entertained us, but educated and inspired us and we’re looking forward to celebrating them at the AAFCA Awards.”

Some of the biggest winners of the night will include King Richard and The Harder They Fall, with each film earning four awards. The awards won for King Richard include: Best Actor (Will Smith), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Breakout Actor (Saniyya Sidney), and Emerging Director (Reinaldo Marcus Green). The Harder They Fall has earned, Best Picture, Best Ensemble, Best Music (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z), and Best Director (Jeymes Samuel). Jennifer Hudson, who has earned rave reviews as Aretha Franklin in Respect, has won Best Actress.

Will Smith attends the UK premiere of “King Richard” at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on November 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Check out the full winner’s list below:

Best Picture: The Harder They Fall

Best Director: Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall)

Best Screenplay: Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay)

Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress: Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Best Supporting Actor: Corey Hawkins (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Breakout Actor: Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)

Best Ensemble: The Harder They Fall

Emerging Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Best Music: The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z)

Best Independent Feature: Who We Are

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul

