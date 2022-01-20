5th annual MACRO Lodge at Sundance Film Festival returns

The lodge's featured events will feature appearances from Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Keke Palmer, and more

The 5th Annual MACRO Lodge is moving forward at Sundance Film Festival with three days of programming set to champion diversity, inclusion, and people of color.

MACRO founder & CEO Charles D. King, the producer behind films such as Judas and the Black Messiah and Sorry To Bother You will host along with his wife, Stacey Walker King, the chief brand officer at MACRO at the now-virtual Sundance Film Festival.

Stacey Walker King and Charles D. King

All of the lodge’s featured events will be virtual and will be held from Jan. 21-23. You don’t have to be a festival-goer to gain access as the events will also be open to the general public.

The events will feature appearances from some major talents including, Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Eva Longoria, Rosie Perez, Glynn Turman, Keke Palmer, Sinqua Walls, Anna Diop, Coodie & Chike, Krystin Ver Linden, Nikyatu Jusu, Channing Dungey, and Tonya Lewis Lee.

Presented by Chase Sapphire, programming will also include events with ABC, Color of Change, DAZN, Lionsgate, Netflix, Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions; and Warner Bros. Television.

SheaMoisture is also a premier sponsor of The 5th Annual MACRO Lodge, continuing their “their joint effort with MACRO to elevate the voices of Black and POC creators.”



TheGrio’s Cortney Wills will moderate Aftershock: A Conversation with Directors/Producers Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee on Jan. 23. Check out a partial listing of the events below:

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

12 p.m. PST

La Guerra Civil: A Conversation with Director/Producer Eva Longoria Bastón. Moderated by Rosie Perez. Presented by DAZN.

1 p.m. PST

A Conversation with Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group. Moderated by Charles D. King, Founder & CEO, MACRO. Presented by Warner Bros. Television.

1:45 p.m. PST

Women of the Movement: Conversation with Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer Marissa Jo Cerar and stars Cedric Joe, Tonya Pinkins, Glynn Turman and Ray Fisher. Moderated by Charisma C. Deberry, Director of Social Media, ESSENCE. Presented by ABC.

2:30 p.m. PST

Pass The Mic: Centering Communities of Color in Climate Storytelling. Moderated by Favianna Rodriguez, President, The Center for Cultural Power.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

12 p.m. PST

Hold The Crown: Hair Equity in Hollywood. Presented by SheaMoisture.

1 p.m. PST

Nanny: Chat with Writer/Director Nikyatu Jusu and stars Anna Diop and Sinqua Walls. Moderated by Stacey Walker King, Chief Brand Officer, MACRO. Presented by SheaMoisture.

2 p.m. PST

The BIG We: Panel & Launch. Moderated by Anasa Troutman, Founder, The BIG We. Sponsored by The Culture Change Fund, Women’s Foundation California and Kat Taylor.

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

11 a.m. PST

Aftershock: A Conversation with Directors/Producers Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee. Moderated by Cortney Wills, Entertainment Director, TheGrio.com

12 p.m. PST

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: A Conversation with Directors Coodie & Chike. Moderated by J. Ivy. Presented by Netflix.

1 p.m. PST

Alice: In Conversation with Director/Screenwriter Krystin Ver Linden, Producer Peter Lawson and star Keke Palmer. Presented by Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions.

6 p.m. PST

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul: A Fireside Chat featuring Director/Writer Adamma Ebo, Producer Adanne Ebo and stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. Moderated by Cori Murray, Deputy Editor, ESSENCE.

Sip & Change Cocktail Event. Presented by Lionsgate in Association with Color of Change.

Head to the MACRO Lodge website for more on The (Virtual) 5th Annual MACRO Lodge at Sundance Film Festival Presented by Chase Sapphire.

