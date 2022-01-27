Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group hires Sydnie Karras as chief accounting officer

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, parent company of theGrio, has tapped Sydnie Karras for the newly created position of Chief Accounting Officer.

Karras will supervise all corporate accounting as it relates to business operations, strategic investments, mergers/acquisitions, corporate financial planning, risk management, and data analysis, per a press release.

Sydnie Karras / AMG

Karras’ post covers all AMG units, including broadcast television stations, broadcast television syndication, broadcast television networks, cable television networks, digital television networks, digital streaming platforms, television content production, advertising sales, as well as theatrical and digital motion picture productions and global distribution for AMG’s theatrical and digital movie units, according to the release.

“Veteran accounting executive Sydnie Karras is a highly-valuable and outstanding addition to our Allen Media Group family,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Sydnie’s extensive accounting, financial, and transaction structuring experience makes her the ideal executive team leader as we continue our focus on mergers, acquisitions, and overall operations across all of our expanding Allen Media Group divisions.”

“I am excited to contribute my expertise to Allen Media Group’s excellent finance team at a transformative time in the company’s history,” said Karras, who has 15 years of accounting experience including both public accounting and corporate accounting.

She previously held multiple titles at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), including Manager of Capital Markets, Accounting Advisory Services, Director of Capital Markets and Accounting Advisory Services.

Karras joins Allen Media Group weeks after it was announced that Veteran finance executive Shaun Williams has been tapped for the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer of the Los Angeles-based company, Deadline reported.

“I am beyond thrilled to join Byron Allen and his outstanding team at Allen Media Group at such a pivotal time in our industry,” Williams, who will oversee financial planning, accounting and business analysis for AMG’s production division, said in a statement.

Williams previously served as CFO at Solstice Studios, an independent movie production, finance and distribution company. Per the report, Williams has held various other positions including vice president of business operations for BET Networks’ Original Programming Group, and vice president of finance for 20th Century Fox.

“Veteran finance executive Shaun Williams is a highly valuable and excellent addition to our Allen Media Group family. Shaun’s extensive accounting, financial, and operations experience makes him the ideal executive team leader as we continue to invest significant amounts of capital in content production, digital platforms, and global distribution,” Allen said in a statement.

Most recently, the Allen Media digital division launched the free-streaming platform, SPORTS.TV. TheGrio previously reported that the platform and app will collect and combine sports-related content including news, movies, documentaries, as well as content from local broadcasting stations.

