Byron Allen partners with Google for multi-year and multi-platform deal

Allen Media Group has announced its new strategic partnership with Google to accelerate growth across all of its portfolio.

Allen Media Group, headed by theGrio owner Byron Allen, announced with Google on Monday a new multi-year and multi-platform strategic partnership to accelerate growth across the entire AMG portfolio of media and digital properties.

Through the partnership, the tech giant will provide data-driven and secure technology solutions in service of AMG’s current phase of rapid expansion.

“All of our Allen Media Group properties are growing at an unprecedented rate, and our partnership with Google is a key step in our continued global transformation,” Allen said in a statement. “By leveraging Google’s technology, distribution, marketing, ad sales platforms, enormous capital support and expertise, Allen Media Group will seamlessly build and enhance our reach and revenue worldwide.”

Google Cloud will provide its secure and scalable cloud infrastructure to power Allen Media Group’s digital evolution, which will allow the company to deepen its connection and direct relationships with its audiences worldwide. AMG will utilize the cloud to build apps faster and link to its audiences anywhere.

Additionally, Google Cloud’s data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities will allow the company to make smarter business decisions.

“Allen Media Group’s vast portfolio of properties represents a tremendous opportunity to engage audiences worldwide,” says Don Harrison, president of Global Partnerships at Google. “We’re thrilled to partner with Allen Media Group to offer Google’s secure technology solutions, data analytics and distribution platforms as it continues to transform its business digitally and connect with more viewers globally.”

The two media giants will also work together to bring additional streaming offerings to more consumer devices via Google Play. Allen Media Group will also expand its YouTube TV carriage, starting with The Weather Channel and choice AMG networks, with others to be added.

Allen, the former comedian and talk show host, has built a media empire that includes 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and 12 24-hour HD television networks, serving nearly 220 million subscribers. Its 13th network, The Weather Channel en Espanol, joins AMG this year.

In October, the media mogul was awarded a star on the Hollywood Hall of Fame situated near that of late night TV icon Johnny Carson, who, in 1979, gave an 18-year-old Allen his big break as the youngest comedian to ever appear on The Tonight Show.

