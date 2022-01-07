Shaun Williams named CFO of Allen Media Studios

Veteran finance executive Shaun Williams has been tapped by Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, parent company of theGrio, for the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer of Allen Media Studios in Los Angeles, Deadline reported.

“I am beyond thrilled to join Byron Allen and his outstanding team at Allen Media Group at such a pivotal time in our industry,” Williams, who will oversee financial planning, accounting and business analysis for AMG’s production division, said in a statement.

Shaun Williams (COURTESY OF ALEX J. BERLINER/ABIMAGE/ ALLEN MEDIA GROUP)

Williams previously served as CFO at Solstice Studios, an independent movie production, finance and distribution company. Per the report, Williams has held various other positions including vice president of business operations for BET Networks’ Original Programming Group, and vice president of finance for 20th Century Fox.

“Veteran finance executive Shaun Williams is a highly valuable and excellent addition to our Allen Media Group family. Shaun’s extensive accounting, financial, and operations experience makes him the ideal executive team leader as we continue to invest significant amounts of capital in content production, digital platforms, and global distribution,” Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said in a statement.

TheGrio previously reported that Allen launched his media empire in 1993 by founding the Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, a company with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Raleigh.

Its broadcasting arm boasts 36 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers. Allen Media also owns The Weather Channel and the free streaming service Local Now.

Most recently, the Allen Media digital division launched the free-streaming platform, SPORTS.TV. theGrio reported that the platform and app will collect and combine sports-related content including news, movies, documentaries, as well as content from local broadcasting stations.

Media mogul Byron Allen (Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

The app features dozens of channels including Pac12 Insider, HBCUGo.TV, World Poker Tour, Pursuit Up TV, Swerve Sports, SportsGrid, For the Fans, Fight Network, Impact Wrestling, Black Belt TV, MMA TV, Campus Lore, Allied Esports, Outside TV, Horse & Country, NHRA TV, Racing America, with many more to be added.

Subscribers can purchase tickets and access pay-per-view events, as well as buy merchandise and place sports bets. SPORTS.TV is now available online and on digital platforms including Apple iOS/iPhone/iPad, Android, Fire TV, and Android TV.

“Mr. Allen has amassed an unparalleled collection of assets which makes Allen Media Group ideally suited to take advantage of tremendous growth opportunities ahead. Allen Media Studios is extremely well-positioned for greater market share and success,” said Williams.

“I look forward to accelerating production and distribution output across Allen Media’s expanding portfolio of broadcast television stations, broadcast television networks, cable networks, motion pictures, and direct-to-consumer streaming platforms,” he continued.

theGrio’s Biba Adams contributed to this report.

