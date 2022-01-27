Ray J meets with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Ray J’s manager, David Weintraub, said the singer-actor met with Trump to discuss initiatives for young business professionals and entrepreneurs.

Loading the player...

Singer-actor-entrepreneur Ray J traveled to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday to visit with former President Donald Trump.

As exclusively reported by Page Six, the sojourn was confirmed by Ray J’s manager, David Weintraub, who said the meeting was to discuss initiatives for young business professionals and fellow entrepreneurs, plus raise awareness of various political issues about which his client is passionate.

Singer-actor-entrepreneur Ray J traveled to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, his manager told Page Six, to visit with the former president. (Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Ray J told Page Six, “I’ve always admired and respected [Trump’s] business acumen. Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development, and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member said he and Trump “also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I’m ready to get started now!”

According to the NY Post column, Ray J — who was born William Ray Norwood Jr. — will meet with the twice-impeached former president and embattled businessman again to put into action the idea they discussed this week.

According to Twitter, Trump acolyte Pastor Darrell Scott also attended this week’s meeting. He shared a photo on Twitter, writing, “Great meeting at Mara Lago with President Trump and ma good friend Ray J, discussing technology, business, and black empowerment!”

Why? He can't help you with any of those things. https://t.co/OAmBpBkITh — Patti M Piatt #KentuckyStrong (@PiattPatti) January 27, 2022

Some on Black Twitter chimed in with thoughts about the meeting. One user wrote, “Ray J was at Maralago discussing Blk empowerment with Donald Trump. That’s some of the dumbest sh*t I ever heard. Blk male celebrities are gonna get us killed.”

Another tweeted, “Y’all will cancel anyone lol . So y’all want to cancel Ray J for meeting with Trump??? Y’all funny and y’all actually think Biden a good president . Also I’m not a Trump supporter either, but come on.”

In 2020, rumors emerged that Ray J was lobbying Trump for the release of Marion “Suge” Knight from prison. The former Death Row Records head was convicted in 2018 of voluntary manslaughter for running over and killing former rap music label owner Terry Carter and severely hurting security consultant Cle “Bone” Sloan in 2015 on the set of Straight Outta Compton.

Ray J denied the rumor.

He did, however, comment in a January 2020 interview with Variety on the presidential election pending in November, saying, “It’s definitely a different kind of election coming up. It’s something very original with this one. The choices people have to pick from … we’ll see. It’s just a different dynamic now, but all for the greater good.”

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!