Ray J released from hospital following pneumonia battle

The 40-year-old reality star's illness was reportedly not related to COVID-19, but he once required oxygen to assist his breathing.

Love & Hip Hop star, singer and entrepreneur Ray J has finally been released from a Florida hospital after a bout of pneumonia that was, reportedly, not COVID related.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old reality star went home after he was able to stop using an inhaler, though he once required oxygen to assist his breathing.

Ray J, who has reportedly recovered from pneumonia not related to COVID-19, is shown here in July, partying it up at E11EVEN in Miami. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The report notes that Ray J repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, and his team attributed his illness to stress and constant travel.

As previously reported, while in a Miami hospital, Ray J opened up to Hollywood Unlocked, saying that due to COVID-19 protocols, he had been unable to see his family.

“I been in here all by myself for a week,” he said. “No family members came to see me, not even my wife.”

Ray J described being placed in a COVID ward as “frightening.”

“I thought it was over,” he said to TMZ. “I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.” He was reportedly given five COVID tests, which all proved that the singer was negative. Ray J was eventually moved from the COVID wing.

Amid his battle, Ray J still filed for divorce from Princess Love. As previously reported, in May of 2020, Love filed for divorce first. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had been on the outs, dating back to November 2019, when Ray J reportedly left a pregnant Love and their infant daughter, Melody, in Las Vegas.

The couple reconciled, creating boundaries during the coronavirus pandemic as they welcomed a new son, Epik.

Months later, in September 2020, Ray J then filed for divorce. That divorce was called off in March of the following year, after Ray J said he would consider counseling, according to PEOPLE.

Now, it appears Ray J is moving forward with divorce proceedings, filing again to end his marriage last Wednesday.

His sister, singer-actress Brandy Norwood, has been careful with her words amid the ordeal, sharing photos instead of the tattoo that her younger brother got of her artist logo, writing on Instagram, “This is real love.”

Brandy is starring in the new ABC series, Queens, which is slated to debut this month. The drama series also features Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez.

