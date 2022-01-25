Kanye West says he stopped leak of second Ray J, Kim Kardashian sex tape; Kim denies explicit content

The rapper claims he stopped a second sex tape from leaking

Loading the player...

Kanye West may be the reason an alleged second sex tape of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and Ray J never sees the light of day.

Speaking to Jason Lee of “Hollywood Unlocked,” the rapper now known simply as Ye claims he stopped a second sex tape from leaking.

Kim Kardashian (left) and Kanye West (right) (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” West, 44, said during the interview, which was released on Monday. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

West claims Kardashian broke down in tears when he turned over the laptop to her.

“She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used,” the rapper said. “It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 was first to reveal in September 2021 on a podcast that he had “part two” of the infamous sex tape, but Kardashian’s attorney Marty Singer denied such footage exists.

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Singer told Page Six in a statement at the time. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Ray J said the rumor of a second sex tape “ain’t cool.”

Wack claimed the second sex tape was “more graphic and better than” the one that made Kardashian a household name.

Meanwhile, a rep for Kardashian says the laptop that Ye mentioned does exist but there is no explicit content on it.

“The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” read a statement from the spokesperson.

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

A source also told Page Six that Kardashian “was and still is truly grateful to Kanye” for getting the laptop.

“The tape caused her a lot of pain and continues to haunt her to this day. Even though they are no longer together as a couple, they remain aligned with the same concerns about how this content that continues to be used against her will affect their four young kids in the future.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!