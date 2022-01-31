Anthony Hamilton to face Musiq Soulchild in Valentine’s Day Verzuz

The live show is set to go down at Avalon Hollywood in California.

R&B crooners Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild will kick off the third season of the virtual competition series Verzuz on Feb. 15, a day after Valentine’s Day.

The event was announced on the official Verzuz Instagram account Monday. The live show is set to go down at Avalon Hollywood in California and will stream online via Triller, Fite, and the Verzuz social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Triller chairman Bobby Sarn commented under the IG post, “So into this one – can’t wait.”

Another person wrote, “Musiq soulchild got this one.”

A third added, “I love both but Anthony Hamilton got this.”

One Instagram user noted, “Oh this is definitely for the grown and sexy right here!!”

Tickets to watch the performance in person are available here.

Verzuz debuted on Instagram Live in March 2020 with series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz going hit-for-hit. Since then, a slew of A-listers and music icons have participated in the livestream battles including Three Six Mafia, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Snoop Dogg, the late DMX, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Ja Rule and Fat Joe.

Meanwhile, Lil Kim has made known her desire to face off with Nicki Minaj, Trina wants to battle Lil Kim, and Jermaine Dupri and Diddy have both shot down doing a battle together.

Most recently, Jay-Z said “no one can stand on that stage with me” in a Verzuz battle, theGrio reported. The hip-hop icon made the bold claim in December during a Twitter Spaces conversation hosted by Alicia Keys and Rob Markman of Genius.

Per Complex, Markman asked Jay-Z if he would ever participate in the popular music battle extravaganza that is Verzuz, which was co-created by Swizz Beatz. The legendary rapper’s answer was clear.

“No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me,” the rapper said in response.

“You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

His comments came a week after R&B diva Mariah Carey shot down the possibility of being in the series with Jay’s wife, Beyoncé.

Last year, Verzuz founders Timbaland and Swizz Beats sold their platform to Triller, a short-form video app that is similar to TikTok.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Biba Adams.

