Mary J. Blige releases new album, ‘Good Morning, Gorgeous’

The nine-time Grammy winner dropped her 15th studio album Friday.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is back. Mary J. Blige released her new studio album, Good Morning, Gorgeous, on Friday.

Blige’s new album offers 12 brand new songs including “Amazing,” featuring DJ Khaled, and “Rent Money,” featuring rapper Dave East. The title track was co-written and produced by the Grammy and Oscar-winning duo of H.E.R. and D’Mile. Other guest performers on the album include Anderson .Paak, Usher, and Fivio Foreign.

Good Morning, Gorgeous was released just days before the two-time Academy Award nominee is scheduled to perform during Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. She will join Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem.

Since the “Good Morning, Gorgeous” single dropped back in December, it’s entered the Top 30 on the Urban charts. Fans have used the song on TikTok as a way of promoting self-love, self-empowerment, and self-care. Fan videos have been growing 40% each week and currently sit at 40,000 creates, per a press release.

Blige hinted that the album would take on a more empowering and uplifting tone during an interview on The Tamron Hall Show, as theGrio reported.

“Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” Blige told Hall. “And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

Good Morning, Gorgeous is Blige’s first album since 2017’s Strength of a Woman, a recording made amid her breakup and divorce from music manager Kendu Isaacs. It is released under her own Mary Jane Productions, in partnership with 300 Entertainment. It’s her first collaboration with 300 after releasing her previous two albums on Capitol Records.

