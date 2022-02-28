Will Smith calls SAG awards win ‘one of the greatest moments’ of his career

Smith took home Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actor at Sunday night's SAG awards for his turn in King Richard

During Sunday night’s SAG Awards, Will Smith accepted Outstanding Performance by a Leading Role for his acclaimed turn as Richard Williams in King Richard. During his acceptance speech, one of many he has given this year, the actor emotionally paid tribute to not only his character but also Venus Williams and his fellow actors.

As theGrio previously reported, King Richard has become one of the most popular films from last year, earning rave reviews from critics and even nabbing a Best Picture nomination for this year’s Oscars. At the center of the film, of course, is Smith’s portrayal of Richard Williams, as he trains a young Venus and Serena Williams during their historic entry into professional tennis. Accepting the award voted on by his peers, Smith took the time to honor the story told in King Richard, and even Venus Williams, who was in attendance and sitting next to Smith as his name was called.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Will Smith, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard, poses in the press room during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Upon accepting the award, Smith immediately gushed, “That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now, because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams.” He continued to speak to Williams, explaining, “Richard Williams is a dreamer like no one you’ve ever known. He has a power of belief that borders on insanity and sometimes tips over the border, which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible.”

He then took time in his speech to honor Aunjanue Ellis, who herself has earned praise for her portrayal of Venus and Serena’s mother Oracene Price. He said to her, “You pushed every single day. You demanded authenticity and you did it in such a beautiful and quiet, powerful way. You did Miss Oracene wonderful justice.” He then shouted out Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play young Venus and Serena in the film, calling it a “great honor” to “deliver them” into the business.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney present a clip of ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“You guys are actors, so you know how sometimes your onscreen characters kind of bleed into real life. To walk you around this room tonight, to parent you on this film, to deliver you into this business has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life.”

Lastly, he specifically thanked the Williams family. “Venus, Serena, the Williams family, you entrusted me and our group with your story. You didn’t agree to put your name on it until you saw the final project. I get that, I get that. That’s cool. That’s real because we be messing stuff up sometimes.” He added, “But when I got the call and you watched the movie and you said you loved it, I just want to say thank you very much. It was my deepest pleasure to honor your family and to tell your story to the world. Thank you all.”

