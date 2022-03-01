Woman dead after date with ‘a new friend,’ family seeks answers

Police reportedly told family members that Asia Maynard “died of natural causes because there was no foul play.”

Loading the player...

A 29-year-old Missouri mother was found dead inside a southeast Kansas City home following a date with a man she reportedly met on a dating app but the police don’t suspect there was any foul play involved.

As reported by FOX4 News, the family of Asia Maynard is trying to understand how she died.

Another Black woman, named Asia Maynard of Kansas City MO, went on a date with a white man named Isiah James Crown. The woman ended up dead in Crown’s apartment.



Police said she died of natural causes.



Asia Maynard was 29 years old.



🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wE5pPPMUr4 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) February 28, 2022

“She’s only 29. You’re not dying of natural causes at 29,” her mother, Denise Maynard said to FOX4 News.

“She called me Friday at 10:30 or 11 o’clock and said, hey, I met a new friend. I’m going on a date I’ll come by tomorrow,” said Asia’s sister, Tera Maynard.

The family never heard from Maynard again.

“After Friday she never called. She never showed up and that’s not like her. So, another day goes by. I said something’s not right. It’s not sitting right with my spirit,” Tera said.

The family attempted to file a missing person’s report earlier this month and were told by investigators not to worry as Maynard would probably be in touch soon. The family later learned that police were aware at the time that the mother of four was already deceased but law enforcement had not informed the family that she was found dead on Feb. 18.

Hailie Loomis, Maynard’s cousin, told the Kansas City Defender that Maynard wasn’t reported dead until Feb. 20, a day after the family reached out to police. Loomis said the Kansas City Police Department “decided to report her missing and that they had properly identified her and that she was deceased.”

Loomis noted that KCPD wouldn’t share “any information with us regarding where they found her” or the name of the man that not only went on a date with Maynard but reported her death.

According to reports, the man’s name is Isiah James Crown and he is currently not considered a suspect in Maynard’s mysterious death.

Police reportedly told family members that Maynard “died of natural causes because there was no foul play.”

“I feel like they’re rushing the investigation,” said Tera of the police response to her sister’s death.

“When she got to the funeral home and we viewed her body she had blood in her eyes and her ears and her clothes were saturated with blood,” Denise said.

Maynard’s family wants answers as the case is currently being handled as a death investigation, not a homicide, per FOX4.

“I want justice done if he did it. Please in the name of Jesus I know God seen everything and we want people to listen to us,” Maynard’s aunt, Rhonda Turner told FOX4.

Police have asked anyone with information that can help in this case to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

Meanwhile, Maynard’s case is eerily similar to the deaths of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Rawls of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Both women were found dead in December on the same day after going on dates.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!