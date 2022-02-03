Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter drops new clothing line

The clothing line is inspired by Kaavia James Union-Wade's "love of style, optimism and imagination, family, and friendship."

Loading the player...

Congratulations are in order for Kaavia James Union-Wade. The toddler has launched her first-ever clothing line in a collaboration with her parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade alongside children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack.

At just three years of age, Kaavia has certainly made her mark across industries. The family’s book, Shady Baby, was inspired by Kaavia and is a New York Times bestseller. Between Shady Baby and her Instagram presence, Kaavia has developed fans of her own and now has launched her first-ever clothing line.

Per an exclusive report with Vanity Fair, the clothing line is inspired by the toddler’s “love of style, optimism and imagination, family, and friendship.”

(Credit: JANIE AND JACK)

Union opened up to Vanity Fair about her daughter and the new line: “She’s had an obsession with our closets…the shoes and purses. It’s all about accessories in my closet and in Dwyane’s closet. She literally likes to climb into his racks of clothes.”

Revealing that Kaavia has been a fashion fan “since she could walk,” Union continued, “I guess because of the pandemic, being a pandemic baby, the bulk of her life has been spent us doing press and fittings and everything in our house, so she’s been around it all and has been super, super into it. She’ll be feeling the materials and she’ll want to understand how everything is working.”

The line, which launched Wednesday, pays tribute to traditional African prints, complete with floral block patterns, “ruffle and crochet details” and more. Even at three, Kaavia still had the final say when it came to what was chosen for the line.

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade and Dwyane Wade attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Union explained, “When we were designing this line, people were like, ‘How does a child participate in the fashion process?’ But when we whittled down our ideas between the Janie and Jack design team and me and my husband, we showed [Kaavia] the French Terry [styles], we showed her the triple-tier ruffles and the prints. There were things that we loved that she was like, ‘No.’ And we didn’t force any of it on her. If she didn’t like it, that was it.”

The exciting collection is under a campaign entitled “World of Joy.” One exciting piece is the gender-neutral “best friend forever” set. For this set, Kaavia got to model with her best friend Crosby Sparrow.

“Once Kaav and Crosby got to the age where they were able to identify colors and shapes, they like when they have something similar on,” Union explained. “They like to be twinning. Our world is very, very inclusive. And we just wanted to make sure that if we’re doing a campaign called ‘The World of Joy’—imagine that it really looks like the world.”

Read more about the fashion line and look at the exclusive pieces here.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!