'Abbott Elementary' renewed for season 2

The freshman ABC sitcom has been a hit since it premiered this year, nearly quadrupling it's ratings week after week

Get ready for more Abbott Elementary. This week, ABC announced that the critical and ratings smash will return for a second season.

From the mind of Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary has become one of the biggest shows on television in just a few weeks. The series follows Janine Teagues (Brunson) along with her co-workers at an elementary school in Philadelphia, as they go to work every day and deal with the often hilarious occurrences that happen to teachers.

While the show has been a success for the network, it had yet to be renewed for more seasons, until now.

The announcement comes in the form of a letter from Principal Ava herself, played by Janelle James on the series. In the letter, the character announces that the series will be coming back for the 2022-2023 “school year,” while also leading readers to head to donorschoose.org, which helps people support and donate to classrooms.

Check out the hilarious letter from Principal Coleman to the faculty and students (which she refers to as her fans) below:

As theGrio previously reported, in addition to Brunson and James, the series also stars Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti.

When speaking to how the idea of a workplace comedy set in an elementary school was inspiring to Brunson, she shared in a feature last year, “To me it just seemed like a rich world to make a workplace comedy with.”

While the show has been on hiatus for a few weeks now, it is set to return on March 22 with brand new episodes, starting with “Open House.”

The synopsis for the returning episode reads, “It’s Open House night at Abbott Elementary, and while Janine prepares to meet her struggling student’s mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax. Gregory is taken aback when he learns how Ava got the principal job, and later, Barbara’s daughter’s visit creates a commotion in more ways than one.”

