Jonathan Majors to star in the film adaptation of Walter Mosley’s ‘The Man in My Basement’

The next Jonathan Majors film is on the way. The Lovecraft Country actor was recently announced as the star of the upcoming film, The Man In My Basement.

The movie is an adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel of the same name. Majors will executive produce under his production company, Tall Street Productions. It will be directed by Nadia Latif, who will make her directorial debut when shooting begins this fall.

Per Deadline, the book follows “Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman with a European accent offers to rent his basement for the summer. He’ll pay $50,000. This lucrative proposition leads Charles down a terrifying path that takes him to the heart of race, history, and the root of all evil.”

Mosley adapted his novel with Latif for the film. In 2004, when the book was published, Mosley told NPR, “I wanted to show a meeting between evil and innocence.”

This is just one of many roles Majors has taken on, including The Harder They Fall, and the highly-anticipated Ant-Man sequel in which he is set to play Kang the Conqueror. Majors already made a brief appearance as the character in the finale of the Marvel series Loki earlier this year.

In addition to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Majors joined the cast of Creed III and will face off against Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan. On theGrio‘s Acting Up podcast, the actor opened up about his starring role as Nat Love and making a western film with an all-Black cast.

He shared, “I try to stay away from something that’s been made before.” He said the film pays “homage to the genre” that he loves, adding, “we were building something new, and Nat Love is something new.”

