Disney Junior announces new slate of content, Yvette Nicole Brown to join ‘Firebuds’

The new casting and program announcements help cement Disney Junior as "THE home" for preschoolers, Disney's Ayo Davis shared

Get ready for some refreshing new content from Disney Junior that is perfect for the entire family. Disney television has announced an entirely new slate of shows, programming, and cast announcements.

One of the biggest announcements is the addition of Yvette Nicole Brown to the series Firebuds, which premieres later this year. The music series follows “a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, and their talking vehicle sidekicks, as they embark on adventures together and learn what it truly means to be a hero,” per the press release.

Hey A.J., a brand new show, is a “high energy comedy adventure” about a 7-year-old girl, A.J., inspired by Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett’s family.

“Whether imagining a long car drive is an exciting rocket ride or turning a grocery store line into a dance party, A.J. uses her big imagination to make any situation more fun and exciting,” the synopsis details.

The series is executive produced by Bennett, Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, and Michael Hodges. Other new series include Kindergarten: The Musical, which shows how to navigate kindergarten through music, RoboGobo, a series about a team of robot rescue pets, and SuperKitties.

Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis shared a statement regarding the slate of new programming, “Disney Junior is already home to some of the most beloved preschool programming, and today, we have unveiled the next slate of content that is sure to entertain preschool kids for years to come.”

Davis continued, “As with Disney Junior’s current slate, each of these projects is unique, inspiring and encompasses all of the brand values that have come to represent Disney Junior over the last decade — storytelling with heart that resonates with both kids and parents. From beloved icons such as Mickey and Spidey to new stories and characters, this slate further solidifies Disney Junior as THE home for preschoolers.”

Finally, Disney also announced a short-form series, Me & Mickey and Winnie the Pooh as well as the renewal of Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.

