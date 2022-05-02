Meghan Markle’s animated series ‘Pearl’ cancelled by Netflix

The series cancellation is announced amid various setbacks for the streaming service

Meghan Markle’s previously announced Netflix series, Pearl, has come to a halt at Netflix. According to recent reports, the streamer has canceled the animated series from Archewell Productions.

As theGrio preciously reported, Pearl was announced last year by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex via a press release. The series was set to depict, “the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history.” Markle was also set to partner with an impressive team, including producers David Furnish and Carolyn Soper, and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for Invictus Games The Hague 2020)

Per Deadline, the “quiet cancellation” of Pearl is a part of major recent setbacks at the streaming service, including a major drop in stock price and subscribers. The report details that the show was, “still in the development stage,” and “insiders at the streamer said there remains bullishness on the Archewell deal with a number of projects percolating.”

When the series was first announced Markle shared in a statement, “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks during the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 Opening Ceremony on April 16, 2022. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images for Invictus Games The Hague 2020)

She added, “David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Some of the other projects from Archewell for Netflix, including the documentary series Heart of Invictus, are reportedly still “percolating.” Pearl joins other animated children series that were cancelled this week, including Dino Daycare from the team behind Ada Twist, Scientist, and Boons and Curses, a South Asian-inspired series.

