Annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner returns for 2022

The 27th annual dinner returned to Washington, D.C. after it was absent in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner (WHCD) has made its triumphant return in Washington, D.C.

The annual event is a celebration of media entities and news organizations in America. Awards and honors are given for excellent journalism related to the White House and the presidential administration.

The black-tie event, featuring a glamorous red carpet, is being held at the Washington Hilton on Saturday evening.

Comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah is presiding over the event as master of ceremonies. President Joe Biden is slated to attend with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Because the nation was dealing with COVID-19 at the time of his election, this is Biden’s first WHCD as president. He is expected to give a speech, according to Deadline.

The last time the WHCD happened in 2019, the nation had a different administration in the White House. Although it’s customary for the President of the United States to attend, former President Donald Trump was absent from 2017 to 2019.

Other public officials expected to attend this year are Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), Secretary of State Tony Blinken, CIA director Bill Burns and White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield.

The dinner is also a prime event for celebrities. According to PEOPLE, Kim Kardashian and her Saturday Night Live boyfriend Pete Davidson are on the guest list, in addition to Drew Barrymore, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Roy Wood Jr.

Several members of the media will be honored at Saturday’s dinner. Some of the awards that will be handed out are the Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage, as well as the Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability.

The White House Correspondents’ Association supports the journalists that cover the White House, the President, and events and programs that uphold the importance of free speech. The annual dinner is the Association’s main source of revenue, and it uses the money raised to support journalists and provide scholarships.

