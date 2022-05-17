Travis Scott gives $1M in scholarships to 100 HBCU students

Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation was able to help 100 Black college seniors dealing with financial hardships

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation has awarded $1 million in scholarships to 100 students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) this year. The foundation announced on Tuesday that the money was given to graduating seniors to help ensure they graduate in 2022.

The scholarships were part of Scott’s Project HEAL effort that he announced in March. Part of the multi-million dollar initiative went to a pledge to increase his previous year’s donations, which the foundation achieved tenfold.

With Scott’s support, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund provided HBCU students with $10,000 in grants. The scholarship was designed to award students with a 3.5 GPA or higher an opportunity to graduate on time after enduring financial hardships in their final semester. The scholarship was named after Scott’s grandfather, Waymon Webster, an HBCU alum and educator at Prairie View A&M University.

Travis Scott attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

“Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not – and Black students are left behind or counted out. So that’s what my family and I set out to change,” Scott said in a statement. “We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them – and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year.”

Thanks to the scholarship pledges, 100 seniors, divided among 38 HBCUs, were able to finish the year out with a degree in hand in 2022. Among the colleges whose students received grants from Cactus Jack Foundation are Alabama A&M University, Central State University, Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, Morehouse College, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Prairie View A&M University.

Florida A&M University student Nisha Encarnacion, a native of St. Croix, was able to receive her degree in pharmacy, all while supporting her mother and her daughter. She sent a “thank you” video to the foundation.

Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, commended the Grammy-winning rapper and his foundation for their dedication to helping HBCU seniors.

“Black students are less than half as likely to graduate from college as white students, and financial pressure is the primary reason,” Morial said in a statement. “We applaud Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation for investing in the next generation and congratulate the 100 Waymon Webster Scholarship recipients on their graduation.”

