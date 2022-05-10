Travis Scott to perform at Billboard Music Awards: report

This will reportedly be Scott's first televised performance since the Astroworld Fest tragedy last November.

Travis Scott’s comeback campaign continues. The Houston rapper is slated to perform during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). The ceremony will air live on NBC and Peacock on May 15 in Las Vegas.

This will be Scott’s first televised performance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy, per TMZ. He’ll join the previously announced BBMA performers line-up, including Burna Boy, Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, and Latto.

Scott is steadily making his return to music and into the public eye since the tragic incident at his Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021. During his headlining set, a crowd surge occurred, ultimately leading to the death of 10 people, countless injuries, and over $1 billion in lawsuits.

Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

After being removed from festival line-ups including Day N Vegas and Coachella, Scott laid low, but is now inching his way back into the public eye. After performing brief surprise sets at an Oscars pre-party and a Coachella after-party, Scott performed at Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub on May 7 as part of Formula One Grand Prix weekend.

Scott is expected to co-headline his first festival since last November, performing several dates at the Primavera Sound festival in South America. He’s also hinted at releasing his next solo album soon. During Coachella, billboards emerged on the highway leading to the festival grounds with his Cactus Jack logo, getting people ready for “Utopia,” the rumored title of his next album.

The “Goosebumps” rapper isn’t the only controversial artist gracing the BBMA stage on Sunday.

Morgan Wallen at Nashville’s Music City Center for The 54th Annual CMA Awards broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

Country singer Morgan Wallen will also perform following an incident involving him using the N-word in 2021. After the video surfaced, Wallen’s label, Big Loud, temporarily suspended his contract despite his #1 country album, “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

He was scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live (SNL) last October but was removed after a video of him at a party violating SNL’s COVID-19 social distancing regulations leaked days before.

