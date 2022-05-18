TheGrio Black Podcast Network to relaunch ‘Dear Culture,’ six additional podcasts

TheGrio Black Podcast Network will launch on May 26, featuring original and aggregated Black podcasts.

TheGrio will launch its new podcast network this month. Allen Media Group announced on Wednesday that its African American-focused news, lifestyle, and entertainment platform will introduce the theGrio Black Podcast Network (TGBPN) on May 26.

TGBPN will relaunch its Dear Culture podcast among the line-up with a new host, Panama Jackson. The network will also feature podcasts hosted by Michael Harriot, Cortney Wills, and Touré. The programs on TGBPN will act as a platform for listeners to get the best commentary on Black culture, news, entertainment, and politics.

“I am proud to launch theGrio’s Black Podcast Network. Black podcast listeners are growing faster than any other demographic,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.

“TheGrio will match that demand by releasing the best original and aggregated podcast content. This will be the number one destination for curated global podcast content as theGrio continues to make positive history.”

The newly minted Dear Culture with Panama Jackson will premiere on May 26. Jackson takes over one of theGrio‘s legacy podcasts, adding some “edutainment” to it. He will tackle provocative topics, including his take on Lauryn Hill’s music career, and if Janet Jackson has a better discography than Michael Jackson.

Panama Jackson (Credit: D2D Focus)

Another legacy podcast expected on TGBPN is Acting Up with Cortney Wills. TheGrio‘s Entertainment Director will engage in candid one-on-one conversations with Black icons, celebrities, actors, producers, and directors who helped shape Hollywood. The show returns in July.

Cortney Wills. Photo by theGrio

One of the new podcasts making its premiere on TGBPN is TheGrio Daily with Michael Harriot. Premiering on June 20, the award-winning columnist and cultural critic will use humor, truth, and historical context to methodically break down societal issues and systems that affect the Black community daily.

Michael Harriot (credit: Avery Carter)

Also debuting in July on TGBPN is Blackest Questions with Christina Greer. Dr. Greer hosts this Black trivia podcast, quizzing the listener’s knowledge about Black entertainment, history, and celebrities with her quick wit and intellect.

Christina Greer

TheGrio‘s Lifestyle Editor Maiysha Kai will host Writing Black with Maiysha Kai. The columnist and Grammy-winning recording artist will focus on literature while interviewing writers from across the Black diaspora. The podcast premieres in August.

Maiysha Kai (Credit: Chinasa Cooper)

TGBPN will introduce two more original podcasts hosted by Touré; Being Black, The 80s with Touré in September, and Black Backstage with Touré in October. The former will do a deep dive into the 1980s for its first season, using a song per episode to tackle social and cultural issues of that decade. The latter will use animation to showcase the backstage exploits of Black celebrities and musicians.

Moderator/TV personality Toure takes part in a Q&A following the HBO Documentary screening of “Love Child” on July 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)

Natasha Alford will host That’s the Point with Natasha Alford. TheGrio‘s VP of Digital Media puts a unique spin on news recap programs, exploring her connections to recent stories on social issues and pop culture.

Natasha Alford

In addition to theGrio‘s original podcasts, listeners will be able to access their favorite podcasts via theGrio‘s new mobile app and via iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

