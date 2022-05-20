Pre-pandemic busy again? Try a ‘time audit’ to turn things around

This week on The Reset, CEO and author Teneshia Jackson Warner explains how a time audit can help you define your new normal on your terms.

Whether you like it or not, outside is once again open and in full swing as if we never left, and there’s something bittersweet about seeing my schedule packed again. Remember those long days indoors with our family? Work being less of a priority? Yeah, me too. But it doesn’t have to be this way. We are still in the early stages of the world opening back up and it’s never too late to take control of our time. In fact, Teneshia Jackson Warner, CEO of EGAMI group and author of The Big Stretch: 90 Days to Expand Your Dreams, Crush Your Goals and Create Your Own Success, says now is exactly the time to define what we want our new normal to look like.

“I think this is the perfect time to look at a time audit and make sure that our actions are following the life that you would like to design,” says Warner.

A time audit is a way to get a big-picture, unbiased and honest view of how you’re spending your time so you can make necessary changes. Warner recommends auditing every minute of your time for several days and then letting the data speak to you about how you’re choosing to spend your time. Then, use the audit to ask yourself some questions.

“What are some of the things that I’m doing that support me in the life that I want to design? That forward me in manifesting the dream that I say that I want to manifest? Or what are some of the things that I’m doing that I need to reclaim my time?” Warner asks.

It doesn’t have to feel like you’re cutting time out; you should look at your audit like you’re adding time in by setting yourself up for success.

“I had an opportunity to interview Magic Johnson a few years ago,” Warner recalls. “[H]e knew that it’s very important for him to walk on the treadmill because that’s when his best ideas come. If you ever read Steve Jobs’ bio, you know he had to go for daily walks because he knew, ‘When I go for these daily walks, that is my ideal creativity peak.’”

If you audit your time and look at making changes without managing your mind and attitude about time, things can get complicated. Warner says adopting an abundance mindset around time is the key to feeling like you have more of it.

“Because if there is a belief that is playing in your head, that there’s not enough time, there’s not enough time. [If] there’s not enough time, that will take away energy from you, and you’re always showing up in the world almost from a deficit. And so when you approach this exercise, lean into an abundance mindset and make sure you’re programming: ‘There’s enough time. There’s enough time for me to achieve my dreams,’” she said.

I don’t know about you, but I’m going to ease into “outside” with a calendar marked up according to how I want to spend these precious minutes. And if I get caught up in the whirlwind of busyness I now have a tool to help me take an honest look at where my time is going and regain control again.

For more tips on how to conduct your own time audit and reclaim your time watch this week’s episode of The Reset with Coach Tish.

Letisha Bereola is a life coach who helps ambitious women overcome burnout and reach their career goals so they feel great at work and happy at home. She’s a former Emmy-nominated TV news anchor, Podcast host of AUDACITY and speaker. Learn more: www.coachtish.co

