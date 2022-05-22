NYC army base renames Robert E. Lee street for Black veteran

A street inside New York City’s sole army base now bears the name of a Black Congressional Medal of Honor recipient rather than a Confederate general.

Fort Hamilton changed the road’s name to John Warren Avenue on Friday morning, following a years-old push by local officials to remove Confederate symbols nationwide.

A couple exits the Fort Hamilton military base in Brooklyn on June 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The base had previously called the street General Lee Avenue, after Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Lt. John Warren, of Brooklyn, was killed at the age of 22 in 1969 in the Vietnam War when he fell in the direction of a grenade and shielded at least three men from the blast.

His Congressional Medal of Honor citation says Williams’ “ultimate action of sacrifice to save the lives of his men was in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflects great credit on him, his unit, and the U.S. Army.”

GOOD NEWS:@USArmy Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn is finally renaming their

General Robert E Lee Avenue to be

John Warren Avenue – honoring Brooklyn-native, Medal of Honor winner, 1st Lt. John E. Warren, Jr.

Ceremony this Friday 20 May 1030amhttps://t.co/FDSP0X63TO pic.twitter.com/X8vxjEwwtl — Phyllis A Sears (@PhyllisASears) May 17, 2022

Warren is buried in Long Island National Cemetery, and his Congressional Medal of Honor was posthumously presented to him in 1970.

The base will also rename its Stonewall Jackson Drive, which is named after another Confederate general.

