Tiger Woods posts career high, withdraws from PGA Championship ￼

There will be no Sunday red for Tiger Woods in the PGA Championship.

The PGA of America said Woods has withdrawn. Woods had a career-high 79 in the third round Saturday at Southern Hills. He limped his way around in the cold and wind, at one point making five straight bogeys.

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

This is the first time Woods has withdrew from a major as a professional.

He declined interviews after his round, speaking only to a pool reporter. Woods was asked if he felt as though he would play the final round. All he said was he was sore, he would do some work and see how it went.

Woods has made the cut in the two majors he has played since his right leg was battered in a car crash 15 months ago.

In April the golf legend returned to the Masters course in Augusta, Georgia for the first time since the devastating car accident in February 2021 that almost cost him his right leg. His appearance thrilled fans of his circumstances on the green and off of it.

Woods played well during the first few days before ending the tournament at the 18th hole with a 13-over 301, his worst Masters performance as a professional by eight strokes.

