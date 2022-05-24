Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’ challenges Kellyanne Conway; Whoopi tells crowd to stop booing

Conway served as a senior counselor to former President Donald Trump

Loading the player...

Whoopi Goldberg came to the defense of Kellyanne Conway during Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s The View.

The controversial guest appeared on the daytime talk show to promote her new memoir Here’s the Deal, Mediate reports. From 2017 to 2020, Conway served as a senior counselor to former President Donald Trump.

At one point during her conversation with The View hosts, she expressed disappointment with the 2020 election results. Co-host Sunny Hostin also pressed her about Trump continuing to tout that the election was “stolen.”

Kellyanne Conway, Sunny Hostin (Getty Images)

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

.@KellyannePolls tells #TheView she "never" lied to former Pres. Trump about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.



"I'm the closest person to Donald Trump to tell him the earliest that he came up short. It broke my heart, I wanted him to get reelected," she adds. pic.twitter.com/EfzfNh0FiX — The View (@TheView) May 24, 2022

“I want to talk about the ‘big lie,’ the stolen election,” Hostin said to Conway. “People around him lied to him and told him he won. Did you lie about him winning?”

Per the report, Conway noted that she “never” lied to Trump, adding “I think it’s pretty obvious that Joe Biden is the president,” Conway said. “I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, respectfully.”

“I write extensively in this book, that I’m the closest person to Donald Trump to tell him, the earliest, that he came up short. It broke my heart. I wanted him to get re-elected,” Conway continued.

“He should have won huge. He had all these accomplishments, he’s running against a guy who’s stuck in the basement, and you’re in the middle of the pandemic,” she added, prompting the audience to boo her. That’s when Goldberg interjected and chastised the audience.

“Listen, this is The View,” Goldberg said. “And this is her view and she’s talking about how she feels and what she knows. Please don’t boo her.”

First time back on @TheView since November 2, 2016 where I confidently predicted Donald J. Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton! Tune in today at 11am pic.twitter.com/8qqpcpnvpf — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 24, 2022

“I think they’re booing Biden staying in the basement which was the problem,” Conway added, appearing to be unfazed by the reaction from the audience.

In her new book, Conway unpacks her time serving under the Trump administration and how it impacted her marriage to George Conway, one of Trump’s fiercest conservative critics.

“I had two men in my life,” Conway wrote in her book, Newsweek reports. “One was my husband. One was my boss, who happened to be president of the United States. One of those men was defending me. And it wasn’t George Conway. It was Donald Trump.”

As reported by PEOPLE, by the end of the book, Conway writes that “George and I may not survive.”

“George is the one who encouraged me, almost insisted that I take my shot in 2016,” Conway noted of accepting a job offer to work for Trump. Her husband then “made good on his commitment to help more around the house with the kids that allowed me to be the campaign manager at that level,” she said.

“Look, many people say without Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump will not have been elected president. That’s debatable,” Conway continues, “but what is never in doubt is that without George Conway encouraging — if not insisting — that I take my shot in 2016, I could not have been this successful campaign manager at the level of which I was.”

Speaking to PEOPLE about her new book and the current state of her marriage, Conway admitted, “I worry about our future,” she said. “I worry about the harm that’s been visited upon this. And for what reason? For politics.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!