Isaiah Rashad addresses sex tape, identifies as ‘sexually fluid’

The rapper talked publicly for the first time about the leaked sex tape in February that allegedly featured him engaging in same-sex sexual activity.

Loading the player...

Isaiah Rashad broke his silence about the controversy surrounding a leaked sex tape. During an appearance on Joe Budden TV, available on Patreon, the rapper addressed the leaked tape and publicly revealed his sexual orientation.

In February, a video went viral on social media, allegedly featuring the TDE artist engaging in sexual activities with men. After much commentary from the public, some supportive, and some critical, Rashad spoke with Budden about the incident.

Isaiah Rashad attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Oct.1, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Isaiah Rashad says that he identifies as being sexually fluid



In his first interview since the sextape tape leak, he opens up about everything pic.twitter.com/YyOrq4Bt3Y — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 26, 2022

When Budden asked Rashad how he identified himself, the 31-year-old rapper said, “I’d say I’m sexually fluid.

I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but basically … I’m more attracted to a personality. I’m more attracted, sometimes, to the intellect.”

Rashad went on to say that his sexual identity has been a “gradual” process. “Last couple of years, I’ve had a couple of experiences; like, dating and hanging out and, honestly, trying different things—things I didn’t expect,” Rashad said.

Although Rashad revealed his sexual identity, he also confirmed that he is currently in a serious relationship. “Luckily, I date someone who has a similar understanding of themselves in that way … She’s putting me on to a lot of stuff I didn’t even understand.”

In regards to the sex tape, Budden asked if the news affected Rashad’s two young children, who are six and eight years old. He said that it didn’t.

While this was the first time Rashad formally spoke about the sex tape, he did address the backlash and responses during the intro of his Coachella performance. The intro included projected tweets and news clips of the incident, and how his success only increased despite the condemnation.

Isaiah Rashad opens Coachella set with a message 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ed6k3oqxx9 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) April 17, 2022

“The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him,” a narrator said during the intro. “However, it backfired. When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up. He’s up on the charts now.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!