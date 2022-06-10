Father’s Day shopping got you stuck? We’ve got some ideas

With Father's Day 2022 falling on Juneteenth, there's never been a better time to celebrate our Black patriarchs with Black-owned brands.

What makes a father? For some, fatherhood may simply be a matter of biology, but most of us would agree it’s ultimately about behavior. If you’ve got a great father figure in your life, you know it and likely want to show him extra love this upcoming Father’s Day. And as it happens, this year, Father’s Day falls on Juneteenth — that’s Sunday, June 19 — making the celebration even sweeter.

With that in mind, you have absolutely no excuse not to look to Black-owned businesses for your gifting this Father’s Day, and, as always, we’re here to provide an assist. From experience, we know men are notoriously difficult to shop for, so check out our gifting suggestions below. Almost all were created by Black dads.

My Seven Black Fathers by Will Jawando (Macmillan, 2022)

Some of us are born to amazing fathers; others find them along the way in the form of other family members, teachers, mentors and even friends. This is the story activist, father and candidate for Maryland’s Montgomery County Council Will Jawando tells in his recently released memoir, My Seven Black Fathers. Through his own journey, he offers a fresh and inspiring perspective on Black fatherhood.

You love your pops and want him around as long as possible. He loves fried food — and you, of course. Satisfy his cravings while helping him stay healthier with the 6-In-1 Digital Touchscreen Countertop Air Fryer from CRUXGG, currently on sale for $69.99. The Ghetto Gastro-founded kitchen appliance line remains a hot buy at Target. Oh, and they make smokeless indoor grills, too.

One of the greatest gifts you can give is time, and no doubt the father figure in your world has given plenty. Show him how much you value his time with a watch from Talley & Twine ($145-$350) — and if you’re looking for a little Father’s Day discount, they’ve got one on now.

Karamo Brown is best known for helping transform lives on Netflix’s Queer Eye (or Real World: Philadelphia, for us old-heads), but the father of two is also co-founder of the skincare brand MANTL. What makes this brand extra special? It was inspired by bald or balding folks, making a sometimes uncomfortable transition an opportunity to explore a new and complete routine ($79.00).

For fathers with facial hair to care for, the brother brand to the much-beloved Oyin Handmade skincare was created with beards in mind. Help him keep his beard soft, lush and tangle-free with the brand’s Beard Bundle, currently on sale for $39.99.

Having kids doesn’t mean he stopped having style. If he’s a streetwear and sneaker aficionado, cop him a spree at the legendary Union Los Angeles. Sure, you could pick out something for him yourself, but with a gift card (available from $10 to $1,000), he’ll be ready for the store’s next drop.

He may be a grillmaster, but even the best can use some help. Step up his smoke game with Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soulbook. Just like founder Kevin Bludso’s Texas-to-Los-Angeles trajectory, the 75 recipes and stories in his new cookbook are low and slow — or, you can taste the patriarch’s famous ribs for yourself, shipped nationwide by Goldbelly.

If he’s a foodie, you can cater to his culinary whims with the teak Dania Cutting Board from high-end, ethically sourced marketplace Goodee ($139.00 – $145.00). But don’t stop there: Goodee has an entire Father’s Day gift guide full of goodies for fathers of all tastes.

Speaking of taste, there’s probably no Black chef better known than Marcus Samuelsson, whose flavors have garnered the father of three multiple eateries. Among them is the acclaimed Streetbird, which has a meal your dad can enjoy right at home via Samuelssons’ Hot Honey Chicken & Cornbread Waffles Kit. (It ships nationwide via Goldbelly and serves four.) After all, dads brunch, too!

Letters to the Sons of Society: A Father’s Invitation to Love, Honesty, and Freedom by Shaka Senghor

Every father starts out as a son, and bestselling author Shaka Senghor explores the complicated dynamics and bonds between them in Letters to the Sons of Society: A Father’s Invitation to Love, Honesty, and Freedom (Penguin Random House, 2022). Told through letters to his own two sons, Senghor “issues a passionate call to all fathers and sons.”

Formerly the longtime face of Ralph Lauren, Chris Collins is now a “scent storyteller,” crafting a covetable repertoire of luxury fragrances under his eponymous brand. Let the role model in your life find his fragrance story with the brand’s Discovery Set ($45), and pair it with a gift card so he can purchase his full-sized favorite.

Of course, there’s always the ubiquitous Father’s Day tie, but trust you can freshen it up this year. Accessorize Dad with a little African flavor from GabeJade Accessories. Neckties not his jam? Don’t worry; the Etsy shop makes bowties, too.

Maiysha Kai is Lifestyle Editor of theGrio, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, great books and aesthetics, and the brilliance of Black culture. She is also the editor-author of Body (Words of Change series).

