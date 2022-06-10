Jeff and Nicole Friday on American Black Film Festival, returning to in-person events after two virtual years and more

The popular film festival returns to Miami Beach from June 15-19

The American Black Film Festival is back in Miami after two years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and founders Jeff and Nicole Friday sat down with theGrio‘s Cortney Wills on the latest episode of the Acting Up podcast.

During the episode, the couple break down how they continued their work through the COVID-19 pandemic, what they learned from their virtual events and how their legacy is linked to Hollywood’s strides towards stronger representation.

The Fridays’, masterminds behind ABFF, launched the festival back in 1997, and have spent the 26 years since celebrating “emerging artists and content made by and about people of African descent.” From industry titans like Issa Rae and Ryan Coogler, the festival has fostered some incredible new talent and continues to do so. Speaking to their grand return to in-person festivities, the duo shared why it’s “great to be back” during the podcast.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Nicole Friday and Jeff Friday attend Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood at Sunset Room Hollywood on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“It’s great to be back for the obvious reasons, you know,” Jeff said. “ABFF is a community festival, unlike some of the other big festivals around the world that are kind of centered on what movie is playing and what premieres, our festival is centered around breaking people, not really breaking content. So it’s kind of hard to have a festival rooted community without community, right?”

Still, there was plenty to take away from their two virtual festivals, which revealed just how big ABFFs global audience is.

“We realized that our community globally was bigger than our live community,” he continued. “With our virtual events a couple of years ago, we had 74,000 people from around the world attending virtually. At our live event, we have 7-10,000 people.” Speaking to how they always want to make “good news out of bad,” the virtual events gave them a better sense of their global impact, as well as their brand.

The couple also spent time reflecting on the legacy of ABFF, and how they have grown from being “the little festival that could,” to one of the biggest events of the year for Black film over the world. Nicole shared, “I always say that it took us, you know, this is our 26th year. It took us, maybe 24 years to for people really know, you know, who and what ABFF was all about. But, it’s been a great ride.”

“We are a community festival,” she added. “We are a people festival. There’s a number of people that have come through the festival that are some of today’s hottest artists and most successful creators. And so I’d say that is probably something that makes me most proud.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Founder of the ABFF Jeff Friday speaks onstage during BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The shifts in Hollywood towards stronger Black representation, with films like Black Panther and movements like #OscarsSoWhite specifically, left a large impact on festivals like ABFF and Jeff and Nicole explain, is intricately linked to the success of their festival.

“Black Panther happened in 2017, and you already know Ryan’s roots with us,” he explained. It’s ironic that a filmmaker who had his first short at our festival…his success fueled by Black people really did fuel our future.”

The #OscarsSoWhite moment, Jeff added, forced the industry to look inward and “turn a mirror at themselves,” and helped get the festival and the industry to where it is today in terms of representation. “It took us twenty years to become an overnight sensation,” he added.

For more on ABFF, tickets and more, head to the official site here.

