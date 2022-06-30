Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez on ‘Loot,’ creating a ‘workplace family’

The new series from Apple TV+ follows the SNL alum as she takes on the role of Molly Novak, a billionaire who finds a new sense of meaning and purpose after hitting rock bottom.

Maya Rudolph is back! The “Saturday Night Live” legend stars in “Loot” on Apple TV+ alongside “Pose” alum, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. TheGrio caught up with the two actresses and broke down what the series means to them, the new and different types of characters they had the chance to play, and what fans can expect from the hilarious, heartwarming series.

Adam Scott and Maya Rudolph in “Loot,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

In “Loot,” Rudolph stars as Molly Novak, a billionaire who is busy living her “dream life” when she is suddenly slammed with a shocking blow: her husband of 20 years betrays her. When reaching rock bottom, Novak discovers she has a charity foundation she has paid no attention to. It is run by Rodriguez’ character, Sofia Salinas. What ensues is a journey of self-discovery for Novak, as she gets down to the truth of herself, developing connections with the people who work for her charity and more.

Molly Novak offered a brand new opportunity for Rudolph: she finally was able to play a billionaire. “I’ve never been asked to be a billionaire before, I’ll be honest,” she told theGrio. So, that was exciting of like, what does that mean? The sky is the limit in terms of the visual of the show … combined with the idea of examining a life where you think your life is going one way and midlife, everything falls apart. What do you do,” she asked rhetorically. “I think they’re important things to put on the table and see someone choosing a life for themselves.”

Rodriguez likens the series to stepping into “the light” after the powerful and intense “Pose” storylines. “It’s a-night-and-day kind of thing,” she explained. “You go from this show that is really deeply rooted in struggle and a lot of pain and you know, it’s dark. And you get to come to this place filled with light. And yes, there are things that a lot of the characters are going through but they choose to find it through the laughter and the humor of the things that they’re going through.”

The show also has a solid cast in the team behind the charity, with Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon and others completing the ensemble. “I feel like it’s so important in an ensemble for everyone to be the best thing about the show,” Rodriguez explained. “It’s not just about one person … When we first realized this show, I don’t think we knew how much the workplace family would be a part of it. In creating the cast, that really came to life so quickly.”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph in “Loot,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Through the family these characters are able to bond with each other. They are able to find true growth, Rodriguez stressed during the interview.

“It’s a journey,” she explained. “Each of these characters take a journey of understanding through the workspace of where they’re gonna get to, how they’re gonna get to it and most importantly, Molly comes to this understanding of herself at the end of this show. It’s a reflection of everyone else that’s alongside her. [It’s about] growth, and how we continue to grow, at least that’s what I think.”

The first three episodes of “Loot” are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

