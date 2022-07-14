Alfonso Ribeiro joins Tyra Banks as ‘Dancing with the Stars’ co-host

The popular competition series makes the move this fall from ABC to Disney+ for its 31st season.

Big changes are happening over at “Dancing with the Stars.” Ahead of the show’s 31st season, Alfonso Ribeiro has joined the show as host alongside Tyra Banks, who took over hosting duties in 2020.

Alfonso Ribeiro arrives on Dec. 31, 2020 at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021” broadcast. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Earlier this year, Disney announced that its mainstay competition series “Dancing with the Stars” was moving to Disney+, after 16 years on ABC.

Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement along with the two-season renewal announcement obtained by Variety, “’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series.” Now, Disney announced a new addition to their “Dancing with the Stars” family: Alfonso Ribeiro.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star’s new job is somewhat of a return. Fans may recall that he won the competition in 2014. He also has guest judged on the series before and is currently the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. The move is also a reunion of sorts for Ribeiro and Banks, who appeared together on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” almost 30 years ago.

Fans may also recall Banks frequently appeared on the ’90s sitcom as Jackie Ames, Will’s ex-girlfriend and childhood best friend from West Philadelphia. Banks took to social media on Thursday to congratulate Ribeiro, sharing a throwback picture of the two on set.

Tyra Banks, Executive Producer, Generation Drag attends Celebrate Pride with Tyra Banks, Trixie Mattel, Alex Newell, Eric Cervini and other Discovery stars on June 9, 2022 at the 2022 Tribeca Festival in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

She wrote in the caption below the photo, “So excited to finally reveal this! I’m reuniting with a very special someone I worked with when I was just 19 years old! @TheRealAlfonsoRibeiro is joining me in the @DancingWithTheStars ballroom as my co-host on @DisneyPlus! I can’t wait to stream live & have crazy fun w/ him!”

Season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars” will air live on Disney+ this fall.

