Family pleads for safe return of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee

The missing student's vehicle was found at an Oxford towing company three days after he was last seen.

University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) student Jimmie “Jay” Lee has been missing since July 8 and his family is pleading for his safe return.

WAPT News reported that Jimmie Lee, the missing student’s father, is asking anyone with any information that could help the investigation to come forward and “say something.”

“Call, contact the law enforcement. Just tell them what you know. This is my plea, that you help find my child,” he said.

Jay Lee, 20, is said to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes as well as black and blond hair, according to the Clarion Ledger.

The student was last observed leaving an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi — where Ole Miss is located — at approximately 5:58 a.m. on July 8. He was reportedly wearing a gold sleeping cap, a silver robe or housecoat and gray slippers.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee, 20, has been missing since July 8. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the discovery of the Ole Miss student. /Photo: Oxford MS Police Department

His black 2014 Ford Fusion was found at a towing company in Oxford the following Monday. Police said it had been towed from a different apartment complex from the one where the missing student was last seen, adding that he may have been visiting someone.

“We believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance,” Breck Jones, public information officer for Oxford Police Department, said in a news release obtained by WAPT News.

The hashtag #Jaylee has been widely used by social media users to raise awareness in hopes of aiding police in their search. On social media platforms, tips and information can be shared on Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice; Twitter: @OxfordPolice or @OleMissPolice, according to the Clarion Ledger

Jimmie Lee said his son, a public policy major, is someone who is always willing to help those in need.

“I would like for everyone to know my son is a hard worker,” he said. “My son was working on a project to help provide infant formula to children in need. No matter if you are Black or white, my son would find a way to help if he saw the need.”

Tayla Carey, Jay’s sister, misses her brother and the bond they share. She is trying to remain optimistic as law enforcement agencies all around Mississippi pursue leads in an effort to locate him.

“My relationship with my brother is really strong,” Carey said. “We’d always call and check on each other throughout the week. During tough times, my brother would lean on his dog, Lexus “Lola” Lee, for emotional support. Lola has been a monument in my brother’s life for the last 10 years.”

Those with information are asked to contact the Oxford Police Department at (662) 232-2400, University Police at (662) 915-7234 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8477.

CrimeStoppers has offered a reward of $1,000 to anyone who comes forward with information that helps find Jay Lee.

