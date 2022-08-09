Mandela Barnes is the frontrunner in Wis. Senate Dem primary, but Darrell Williams still believes he has a chance

“This is not an Eddie Murphy movie where we just vote on the name you know or the person who has the most money. The people of Wisconsin, especially our people want to see some results,” said Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate, Darrell Williams.

Wisconsin’s primary elections are heating up as voters prepare to cast their ballots on Tuesday, Aug. 9, for the state’s next U.S. senator.

Wisconsin Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Darrell Williams. (Photo: Courtesy of Darrell Williams)

According to The Associated Press, in recent weeks, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has been leading in the polls, and several top Senate Democratic opponents dropped out of the race believing he is more equipped to defeat Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.

Less popular Democratic Senate candidate, Darrell Williams, decided to remain in the race with the hopes of beating Barnes.

Williams, an Army veteran and former school principal who trails far behind Barnes, told theGrio, “there isn’t another candidate” other than him that is better suited to become Wisconsin’s next senator.

MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 26: Democratic candidate for Lt. governor of Wisconsin Mandela Barnes speaks at a rally for Wisconsiin Democrats at North Division High School on October 26, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Former President Barack Obama also spoke at the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“It’s important that we have someone who has some knowledge, skills and background in areas that’s really critical to us, especially when we’re looking at race relations within our country, especially as it relates to restoring the trust and confidence between law enforcement and communities of color,” he asserted.

The Senate candidate said that people should not vote for a politician based on popularity or social status.

He continued, “We want someone who has walked the walk and will make a difference.”

(Photo: Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)

Williams told theGrio that, if elected, he would tackle economic hurdles that many Black Americans are facing, such as the need to raise the minimum wage.

“My mother raised six kids off of $3.35 an hour. I understand the importance of having a wage to support a family because we never had one,” he said.

He continued, “All this talk about raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour — I support that. But it needs to be more than that. Why raise the minimum wage to a wage that still keeps people impoverished?”

As it pertains to the issue of gun violence in U.S. schools, Williams said more needs to be done and that “children are our future, but in so many cases we invest the least in them.”

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Williams told theGrio that contrary to what some fringe Republican politicians believe, arming children is not the answer to America’s gun problem.

“I don’t believe in that. You know, after 29 years of service, I feel like I’m very astute on how to handle a weapon and I can tell you there is a difference between having it in your pocket and actually pulling it out whenever you have to use it against another human being,” he explained.

He continued, “Most people usually shake and that weapon usually falls. Can you imagine a weapon falling inside of the classroom and an accidental discharge happens? God forbid, two or three kids end up getting shot?”

Williams believes schools should invest in active shooter training so that teachers and students know how to respond in the event of a mass shooting.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Williams told theGrio that he strongly believes he could become Wisconsin’s next Democratic senator.

“[Some] voters remain uncertain, so this race is still a toss-up. And we’re optimistic that we’re going to win on our own,” he remarked.

“When the education of your kids has been discussed at the highest levels of our government about how we can best educate kids. Don’t you want somebody there with 27 years of experience who’s been a teacher? Don’t you want somebody with 29 years of experience in the military work with our NATO allies?” he questioned.

He told theGrio, “Whatever God ordains, that’s what it’s going to be for whoever wins. But I will continue my work and work with whoever emerges out of this race.”

