Megan Thee Stallion releases new album, ‘Traumazine’

This is the sophomore album for the three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, who teased it days ago in a 19-second video.

Megan Thee Stallion released her sophomore album, “Traumazine,” on Friday, one day after formally announcing it.

This new music from the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper comes two days after she released a dramatic 19-second teaser video for “Traumazine,” which shows her attending an outdoor funeral and placing a black rose on a casket. The last image of the clip is of Megan walking through those gathered amid rain, adorned in all white, before the LP title flashes on the screen.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper made the revelation to fans on Thursday via Twitter, unveiling the album title, release date, cover art — which is black-and-white imagery of Megan with three different facial expressions fading into each other — and its tracklist, along with a link for pre-sale.

“Traumazine” has 18 tracks and boasts guest appearances from a list that includes Lucky Daye, Jhene Aiko, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Key Glock, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey and Lil Keke. The album includes the previously-released singles “Plan B,” “Sweetie Pie,” featuring Dua Lipa, and “Pressurelicious,” featuring Future.

Megan Thee Stallion thanked fans for supporting her as she battled her record label. Here, she performs in April at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Before posting about her new album, Megan tweeted her thanks to fans for their support amid the legal battles she has been having with her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

“Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,” she wrote. “[A]ll these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful.”

Megan sued 1501 Certified Entertainment in 2020, claiming the label refused to release new music after she requested to renegotiate her contract. This March, the Houston-based label countersued the “Body” rapper, claiming the October 2021 release of her compilation “Something for the Hotties” did not fulfill her contract agreement.

“Traumazine” is the follow-up to Megan’s 2020 platinum-certified debut album, “Good News.”

Along with winning the Grammy for best new artist at last year’s Grammy Awards, Megan Thee Stallion won best rap song and best rap performance trophies for her Beyoncé-blessed remix of “Savage.”

