‘Bel-Air,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and more series shine bright at AAFCA TV Honors

'Insecure,' 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' and others also were honored at the critics association's event in Los Angeles.

Loading the player...

The 4th Annual African American Film Critics Association TV Honors event was held Saturday at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles, and “Abbott Elementary” and “Bel-Air” won big.

The cast and creatives of “Bel-Air,” which was among the winners Saturday at the 4th Annual AAFCA TV Honors. (Photo Credit: Sheri Determan)

A premier body of Black film critics from around the world, the AAFCA reviews TV and film far and wide, “with a particular emphasis on entertainment highlighting the Black experience in the US and throughout the rest of the African Diaspora,” according to the organization. With its annual TV Honors luncheon, the group is able to shine a light on the small screen, with some of the creatives behind TV’s biggest shows coming together. As it did at other award shows this year, “Abbott Elementary” won big, taking honors in categories including Best TV Comedy and Breakout Star, for series lead and creator Quinta Brunson.

“Abbott Elementary,” which is gearing up for its second-season premiere next month, has enjoyed critical acclaim since it debuted last year. A mockumentary comedy set in an elementary school in Philly, the show has been praised for its writing, comedic performances and more, while breaking ratings records for ABC. The series recently dropped its season 2 promo, appropriately set to Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly.”

Also winning big at the TV Honors was “Bel-Air,” Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of the hit 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The new series won in the Best New Show category, with cast members Jabari Banks, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Akira Akbar, Kendria Spratt, Olly Sholotan and Jimmy Akingbola all in attendance. Director, co-writer and executive producer Morgan Cooper also attended alongside co-showrunner and executive producer TJ Brady.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: (L-R) Yvonne Orji and Kendrick Sampson attends 4th Annual AAFCA TV Honors presented by the African American Film Critics Association at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on August 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Also earning some flowers was “Insecure,” which aired its fifth and final season on HBO at the end of 2021. The show earned the event’s prestigious Impact Award, and Yvonne Orji, who starred opposite Issa Rae in all five seasons, accepted the award on the show’s behalf alongside another “Insecure” star, Kendrick Sampson.

Other winners included Robin Thede, who accepted the award for best writing for “A Black Lady Sketch Show” on HBO and Patina Miller, who was honored for Best TV Acting for her turn in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” Check out the full list of winners below:

BEST TV COMEDY – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

BEST TV DRAMA – “Ozark” (Netflix)

BEST NEW SHOW – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

BEST DOCUMENTARY – “Black and Missing” (HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL – “Women of the Movement” (ABC)

BEST INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION – “Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

BREAKOUT STAR – Quinta Brunson

BEST ENSEMBLE – “Swagger” (Apple TV+) & “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO)

BEST WRITING – “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

BEST TV DIRECTING – Salli Richardson, “The Gilded Age” (HBO)

BEST TV ACTING (Female) – Patina Miller, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” (Starz)

BEST TV ACTING (Male) – Courtney B. Vance, “61st Street” (AMC)

IMPACT AWARD – “Insecure” (HBO)

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!