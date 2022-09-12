Lizzo honors fellow ‘Big Grrrls’ during Emmys speech: “All I wanted to see was me”

The singer's Prime Video series, "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program.

Lizzo is now an Emmy Award winner. The superstar nabbed the coveted trophy for Outstanding Competition Program for her Prime Video series “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” and she spent her acceptance speech giving props to her cast mates.

The groundbreaking reality series was nominated for six Emmy Awards including Outstanding Cinematography, After taking home two awards (Outstanding Directing For a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program) last week at the Creative Art Emmys, “Watch Out For the Big Grrrls” has three wins under its belt. At Monday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards, Lizzo took the stage to accept the award, shouted out her cast, and was moved to tears.

“I’m so emotional right now,” Lizzo said in acceptance her speech. “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get the platform.”

L-R: The hopeful future Big Grrrls performing their choreography for Lizzo: Sydney Bell, Charity Holloway, Jayla Sullivan, Asia Banks, Arianna Davis, Jasmine Morrison, Kiara Mooring, Moesha Perez, Ashley Williams, and Isabel Jones. Credit: James Clark

“Watch Out For the Big Grrrls” is a reality series where full-figured women compete to be Lizzo’s background dancers. Lizzo called for them to join her on stage, but they remained in their seats in the balcony.

“One year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever,” Lizzo continued. “They’re Emmy Award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my big girls!”

Lizzo also spoke of the significance of winning the award as a full circle moment from her childhood, when she hoped for representation on television for girls who looked like her.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media,” Lizzo said. “Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You gonna see that person, but b***h, it’s gonna have to be you.’”

The epic Emmy win means this multi-talented queen is halfway to an EGOT and we have a feeling she’s just getting started.

