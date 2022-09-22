Michelle Obama announces six-city tour for ‘The Light We Carry’

Following a record-breaking book tour for "Becoming," the former first lady announced U.S. dates in promotion of her highly anticipated November release.

Michelle Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” was an instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller and became one of the bestselling memoirs of all time after it was released in 2018, accompanied as it was by a sold-out world tour by the former first lady and a star-studded roster of hosts. It was also well-timed for holiday gifting, debuting in mid-November of that year.

This year, Random House imprint Crown, in partnership with live event juggernaut Live Nation, is attempting to re-harness that “Forever First Lady” magic. Fittingly, Nov. 15 will mark the release date of Mrs. Obama’s highly anticipated follow-up, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” along with the launch of a six-city tour.

“I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book, ‘The Light We Carry,’” said Mrs. Obama in a statement. “I’m looking forward to making some new connections — and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour.”

Michelle Obama has announced a six-city book tour for her highly anticipated follow-up, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

As described in the advance press for Mrs. Obama’s sophomore effort:

In The Light We Carry, she opens a frank and honest dialogue with readers, considering the questions many of us wrestle with: How do we build enduring and honest relationships? How can we discover strength and community inside our differences? What tools do we use to address feelings of self-doubt or helplessness? What do we do when it all starts to feel like too much? Source: Penguin Random House/MichelleObamaBooks.com

“This book means so much to me — it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty,” said Mrs. Obama. “On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

Kicking off the tour on the book’s release day at Washington’s Warner Theatre, Mrs. Obama will also make stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, her native Chicago and San Francisco before wrapping up the inaugural leg of the tour on Dec. 13 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

According to a press release, to accommodate accessibility, those desiring to attend the tour can register for presale on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform now through Sept. 26.

The release also noted: “Verified Fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, September 28, at 10:00 AM local time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets on a first come, first served basis. All tickets will be made available during the Verified Fan presale.” All remaining tickets will be sold to the general public beginning Friday, September 30, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mrs. Obama will also be releasing a select number of tickets to community members on each tour stop. Details will be forthcoming.

The 2022 dates for “The Light We Carry: In Conversation with Michelle Obama” are as follows:

Tuesday, Nov.15 – Washington, Warner Theatre

Friday, Nov. 18 – Philadelphia, The Met

Saturday, Dec. 3 – Atlanta, Fox Theatre

Monday, Dec. 5 – Chicago, Chicago Theatre

Saturday, Dec. 10 – San Francisco, Masonic

Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Los Angeles, YouTube Theater

Additional information about “The Light We Carry” is available at www.michelleobamabooks.com.

