Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors face off in ‘Creed III’ trailer

The upcoming entry in the popular 'Creed' film franchise is set to release in theaters early 2023.

Get ready for some more “Creed”! The highly anticipated third installment in the “Rocky” spin-off series is officially just months away and the film dropped the first trailer and two posters ahead of its release, reuniting fans with Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, while also introducing Jonathan Majors’ new character, Damian Anderson.

The posters see each of the men in his own respective corner of the boxing ring, flexing and staring directly into the lens as if staring down his opponent. Creed rocks red gloves in his poster, while Anderson sports black. Together, both posters read a simple, yet effective tagline, “You can’t run…from your past.”

Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed and Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson in CREED III A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Eli Ade © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The action-packed trailer, which MGM released today, wastes no time bringing fans into the emotional story behind the third film. Meeting Adonis at the peak of his success, the boxing champion seems to have it all when his estranged childhood best friend, Damian, resurfaces after spending 18 years in prison. Tensions rise between the friends, however, as Damian, who is hungry for a shot in the ring, makes it clear he feels Creed is living the life that should have been his.

“The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight,” reads the official synopsis obtained by theGrio. “To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

As theGrio previously reported, “Creed III” will not only see Majors join the series, but marks Jordan’s directorial debut. Ryan Coogler previously directed and wrote the first “Creed” film, while the sequel saw Steven Caple Jr. in the director’s chair.

The story for the third film comes again from Coogler, with a screenplay written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. Returning to the franchise are Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, Wood Harris as Tony “Little Duke” Evers, and Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago, son of “Rocky IV”‘s Ivan Drago.

Jordan opened up to Variety about directing last summer in an official statement, explaining why “Creed III” was the perfect project for his directorial debut. “Directing has always been an aspiration,” he explained, “but the timing had to be right. ‘Creed III’ is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”

“Creed III” premieres March 3, 2023 in theaters. Check out the posters below:

MGM

MGM

