Jonathan Majors on ‘Creed III’: ‘I got punched in the face about a hundred times’

The highly anticipated third film in the Creed series opens in November

Loading the player...

Creed III is currently on the way, and in a recent interview, Jonathan Majors opened up about his experience filming the highly anticipated sequel.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, Creed, the famous sequel of the beloved Rocky series, is coming back with a third film. In this installment, Michael B. Jordan not only returns as Adonis Creed, but he also takes the reigns as director. Also joining the series is acclaimed Lovecraft Country actor Jonathan Majors, who is set to face off against Creed in the ring.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor opened up about his extensive workouts for the film, revealing he trained for “at least” a year to prepare for the role. “Over time, they just got bigger and bigger,” he said when speaking of how his hands have grown since he started training.

Despite the intense physical preparation of playing a boxer, Majors said he didn’t sustain any injuries throughout the process. “I got punched in the face about 100 times, but it’s all OK!” he shared with the outlet.

Michael B. Jordan attends the world premiere of “A Journal For Jordan” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Dec. 9, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Last summer, Jordan opened up about Creed III and his opportunity to sit in the director’s chair and praised the great directors he’s had the pleasure of working with throughout his career.

“Directing has always been an aspiration,” he explained at the time, “but the timing had to be right. Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”

Creed III will debut in theaters November 23, 2022.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!”