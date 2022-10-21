Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock to embark on West Coast comedy tour

The Emmy Award-winning comics will co-headline seven additional performances, building on the success of their recent, completely sold-out European arena tour.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are teaming up for another comedy tour — a limited run in California and Arizona.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the television stars will co-headline seven additional performances, building on the success of their recent, completely sold-out European arena tour.

“Arguably the two greatest stand-up comedians of their generation, Rock and Chappelle are not just comics, they’re good friends who express ranging views while celebrating their mutual respect for each other,” Live Nation said, the Times reported.

Dave Chappelle (left) and Chris Rock are joining forces for another comedy tour along the California coast following the success of their London collaboration. (Photo Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Movement Voter Project)

According to the Times, the Emmy Award-winning comics gave a collaborative performance in September at London’s O2 arena, where they each addressed high-profile altercations from earlier in the year. The controversy Chappelle sparked by making transphobic jokes in his 2021 Netflix special, “The Closer,” was among the many topics raised at the sold-out show.

Rock was slapped by Oscar-winner Will Smith onstage at the Academy Awards in March after joking about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett Smith, the acclaimed actor’s wife.

A few weeks later, Rock appeared at the Hollywood Bowl’s Netflix Is a Joke comedy event with Chappelle. During the show, Chappelle was attacked by a man who was quickly arrested and charged with four misdemeanors.

The comedy stars have used these incidents as fodder for jokes in subsequent appearances. Rock quipped that returning to the Oscars would be like going to a crime scene, telling a Phoenix audience in August that he had turned down the opportunity to host the Oscars a fourth time.

The duos comedy tour will begin on Dec. 1 at the Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego. On Dec. 5, Rock and Chappelle will stop at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, before continuing their journey up the California coast.

Their stops will include the Honda Center in Anaheim on Dec. 7, and the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Dec. 12. The limited tour will end on Dec. 14 at the Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs in Thousand Palms, California.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday via Ticketmaster.com. Guests must lock their gadgets, including smartwatches, in Yondr pouches until the show ends. According to the Times, no cell phones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed.

