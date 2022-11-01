Georgia restaurant apologizes for noose, hanging zombie decoration

Augusta resident Camisha Riggins says when you examine the Doc's Porchside menu, which includes "Redneck Egg Roll," their objective "is not that far-fetched."

A restaurant in Georgia has issued an apology for its contentious Halloween decorations, which showed a person hanging from the ceiling by a noose, a sack over its head, with bound hands.

According to The Augusta Chronicle, following the uproar sparked by the controversial decorations, Doc’s Porchside in Augusta is no longer open. The restaurant claimed staffers installed the prop — supposedly merchandise purchased years ago from HalloweenProps.com — exactly as they took them out of the box and made no alterations.

“We decorated for Halloween and a hanging zombie was included with our décor,” said Doc’s Porchside in a statement on Monday, The Chronicle reported.

Doc’s Porchside restaurant in Augusta, Georgia, has issued an apology after its Halloween decorations, which featured a person hanging from the ceiling by a noose, sparked controversy across social media. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com)

They reportedly showed photos of a green zombie to back their claims.

“Our intention was a Halloween theme, and we’re sorry for the offensive nature. … We have removed the zombie from the decorations,” read the Doc’s Porchside statement, according to The Chronicle.

TikTok sensation Camisha Riggins, an Augusta resident, created several videos about the incident for her nearly 70,000 followers.

Doc’s Porchside in Augusta Georgia thinks this is a Halloween decoration.

Absolutely appalling pic.twitter.com/DXXXx9G2F0 October 29, 2022

She said when you examine and analyze Doc Porchside’s menu, which includes items like the “Mason-Dixon Burger” and the “Redneck Egg Roll,” the restaurant’s objective “is not that far-fetched.”

“I made the TikTok because I’m an African American woman, I am in the Augusta area, I’ve eaten there once before, so it was just mind-boggling that that happened,” said Riggins, The Chronicle reported.

“Why would you cover the head of the zombie as if [it] were like back in the day when they used to lynch us as African Americans. They used to put bags over our heads and [tie] our hands behind our back. That is the way that they used to lynch us,” Riggins added.

The restaurant, which has another location in Grovetown, declined to confirm the employment status of the people who made the purchase, installed the decoration or gave it their approval.

