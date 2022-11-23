Sinbad learning to walk again after complications from a 2020 stroke

The comedian's family shared more details about his stroke, his progress and an avenue to send donations to aid in his medical expenses.

Loading the player...

Sinbad is showing fans that he is making some progress following his 2020 stroke. The comedian’s family posted an update on social media showing a glimpse of his rehabilitation.

The update was made on Sinbad’s official Instagram page on Monday. The post included a photograph of the 66-year-old stand-up comic amid physical therapy, holding a walker with someone aiding him from behind.

Sinbad suffered a stroke two years ago, as revealed in a statement by his family to The Hollywood Reporter. In the Instagram post caption, his family offered an update on his condition as well as answered inquiries about offering help to the comedian.

Sinbad speaks onstage at The 2020 NAMM Show on Jan. 17, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for NAMM)

“Sinbad appreciates all the love and support you have shown him over the last two years,” read the post. “Many of you have asked for updates and if there is anything Sinbad needs or what you can do to help. As a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress and also provide an avenue for those who wish to give.”

The family directed fans to a site called “The Journey Forward,” which gave greater detail on Sinbad’s condition, as well as featuring more photos of him post-stroke.

The site stated that he suffered an ischemic stroke on Oct. 25, 2020. The ischemic stroke was caused by a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain.

Doctors performed a thrombectomy to remove the clot, but another one formed the following day, requiring more surgery. Doctors also performed a craniotomy after Sinbad suffered brain swelling. It was then “doctors discovered a bleed.” He was put into a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator.

Sinbad lost movement in his left side and head mobility. After slowly being taken off his ventilator over the next several months, he began intense physical, occupational, and speech therapy in May 2021 at the California Rehabilitation Institute before returning home in July 2021 to continue therapy.

Sinbad speaks at the Fulfillment Fund’s Spring Fundraising Celebration Honoring UCLA at Sony Pictures Studios on April 13, 2019, in Culver City, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Fulfillment Fund)

While Sinbad has made progress, his family wrote that “costs of therapy far exceed what insurance covers and it has taken its toll on the family financially.” A “gift” link was provided where fans can send donations to help pay for the medical treatment.

Sinbad made a surprise appearance during the eighth episode in season four of FX’s “Atlanta.” He played himself as part of “The Goof Who Sat by the Door,” a mockumentary, about the making of the 1995 Disney film, “A Goofy Movie.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!